The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims ruled that a man must pay an amount of 30,000 dirhams in compensation for the attack on the privacy of a woman and send her photos and clips to her husband.

In detail, an (Asian) man filed a lawsuit against another of the same nationality, demanding that he pay him 51,000 dirhams and oblige him to pay fees and expenses and in return for attorney’s fees, on the basis of saying that the defendant sent him pictures and videos of the plaintiff’s wife and the father of the wife, and those clips contained The pictures are scenes and actions that should not have come from a mother, and the defendant was criminally convicted.

The court stated that it is established from the criminal judgment that the defendant was convicted of a criminal judgment, for the charge of assaulting the privacy of the plaintiff’s wife by publishing pictures and videos of her and sending them to her father and husband (the plaintiff), and then the judgment has the authority of the res judicata in what it was decided before the civil court and no It is permissible with him to re-examine the elements of responsibility, and the element of the error has been available to the defendant and has been definitively proven against him, and it was clear that this error was the reason for the damages to the plaintiff, and the illegal act on the basis of which the criminal case was filed was the very same on which the civil lawsuit was filed. Hence, this court is bound by the proof of the error and its attribution to its perpetrator, and it is forbidden to contradict it or re-examine it, which makes the elements of responsibility of error, damage and a causal relationship have been available in the right of the defendant.

The court supported the plaintiff’s request for compensation for material damages, pointing out that what is established from the penal provisions is that the defendant sent pictures and clips to the plaintiff’s wife, mother of his children, to him, and there were clips while she was dancing and clips while she was breastfeeding her son, and this resulted in moral damage to the plaintiff represented in what had befallen him. In his feelings and dignity because of the defendant’s mistake, the court ruled to obligate the defendant to pay the husband 30 thousand dirhams and obligated him to pay fees and expenses and in return for attorney’s fees.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

