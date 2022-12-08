The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by a court of first instance with a fine of 10,000 dirhams against an Asian who assaulted the privacy of an Asian woman, by publishing and sending private photos of her through a social networking application, without her consent.

The Public Prosecution referred the accused to the Criminal Court on charges of attacking privacy in cases other than those authorized by law, with the intent of defamation and damage to reputation.

In the investigations of the Public Prosecution and the record of evidence, the victim stated that she was surprised by the publication and sending of personal photos of her through the BOTIM application, confirming that his behavior damaged her reputation and caused her personal harm, and she provided pictures of the messages that she received through the application.

Based on the sent communication, the accused’s phone was seized and confiscated, and it contained the victim’s personal photos.

When asked about the charge against him, he denied the accusation, indicating that he did not intend to defame or offend the whistleblower.

After examining the case, the court of first instance imposed a fine of 10,000 dirhams on him, but he did not accept the ruling and appealed against it before the Court of Appeal, while the Public Prosecution requested, on its part, to reject his appeal and uphold the preliminary ruling.

The Court of Appeal concluded, after examining the case papers and the appeals submitted, that the primary judgment surrounded the incident with a sufficient statement that contained all the legal elements of the crime ascribed to the appellant, and stated that the accusation was proven by evidence derived from what was proven in the arrest report, and what the victim decided, and the testimony of the witness of the incident. , confirming that it is sufficient evidence that would arrange for the verdict that the court concluded, and then upheld the conviction and a fine of 10 thousand dirhams.

The Public Prosecution had demanded that the accused be punished in accordance with Article 44 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and electronic crimes, which stipulates that whoever uses an information network or electronic system shall be punished with imprisonment for a period of no less than six months and a fine, or with one of these two penalties. , or one of the information technology means, with the intent of attacking a person’s privacy or the sanctity of the private or family life of individuals without consent in cases other than those permitted by law, by means of, including, eavesdropping, interception, recording, transmission, broadcasting or disclosure of conversations or Communications, audio or visual materials.

It also includes taking pictures of others in a public or private place, preparing electronic pictures, transferring, disclosing, copying or keeping them, or publishing electronic news or pictures, photographs, scenes, comments, data or information, even if they are correct or intended to harm the person.

The accused denied the accusation and confirmed that he did not intend to defame or offend the whistleblower.