According to comments from the English portal Polygon, a recent lawsuit suggests that Capcom would have used copyrighted photos without permission to create environments and elements of several of its games, especially highlighting Resident Evil 4 and Devil May Cry.

The artist in question is called Judy A. Juracek, and has accused Capcom of using art from his photography book: Surfaces. The book in question was published in 1996 and includes 1,200 photographs of textures, made by herself. Although one of the main objectives of the book is to serve as research and provide resources to artists, these cannot be used commercially without the permission of Juracek, which has commented on the matter that Capcom never contacted her .

The author has produced documentation of more than 100 pages to justify her accusation, according to which Capcom would have used at least 80 of her photographs on more than 200 occasions. Without going further, the texture of a broken glass present in the Resident Evil 4 logo appears to come from one of his photographs.

An artist sues Capcom for stealing her photos and using them in Resident Evil and Devil May Cry

Is It is not the first time that Capcom has been accused of plagiarism. We hope that, if the allegation is true, the author can be compensated as she deserves for the use of her work. We will keep you informed about news in this regard.

