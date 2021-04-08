With the passage of time, the saga The witcher it has become a global success. Whether in video games, on television or in literature, the universe created by Andrzej Sapwkowski has reached heights of popularity that you never imagined. It is precisely for this reason that The Witcher is one of the franchises most used by internet artists. A good example of this is what we bring you today. And is that now An artist imagines what The Witcher would be like if it was created by Studio Ghibli, the mythical Japanese animation studio that has brought to life some of the most famous and beloved anime films of all time, such as My Neighbor Totoro or Howl’s Moving Castle.

The beautiful image that you can see above this text is the work of the Ukrainian artist Ana Godis, which has nearly half a million followers on its Instagram account and that he has decided to delight his fans with a magnificent art of The Witcher in the style of Studio Ghibli. Specifically, he has looked at the series of Netflix to establish the appearance of the characters, since it is easy to recognize Henry Cavill in the figure of Geralt de Rivia or that of Freya Allan in that of Ciri de Cintra. Also featured in the image are Vengerberg’s Yennefer and the bard Dandelion, as well as the dragon Villentretenmerth, a character who appeared in the first season of Netflix’s episodic fiction.

Netflix Shows What Henry Cavill’s Geralt Looks Like In The Witcher Season 2

Meanwhile, we have recently learned that the filming of the second season of The Witcher Netflix has come to an end, so the release date (yet to be known) should be produced in the next few months. This type of art only shows that the fans are expectant and that they really want to see the sorcerer Geralt in action again. For now, however, there is no choice but to keep waiting a little longer.