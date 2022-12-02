Through Twitter an artist known as Cloudtrumpets has been sharing his creations. These are illustrations of Game Boy games inspired by Studio Ghibli animated films. Specifically in Kiki Home Deliveries Y Arriety’s Secret World.

Those who have played games on the Game Boy Advance are sure to get a dose of nostalgia from these images. Since they capture very well the aesthetic that portable gaming used to have back then. In addition to adding the magic of the Studio Ghibli stories.

Due to these illustrations, many began to comment to the artist that they would like them to be real. Even some independent developers began to share their own games inspired by these animated tapes. But perhaps one about these own films is still a long way off.

Currently there are many video games inspired by Studio Ghibli’s animation style, such as the Ni No Kuni saga. However, none of his films have been adapted to the interactive medium. But seeing Cloudtrumpets’ work makes us wish we’d see them one day.

What is Studio Ghibli?

Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation studio that was started by Hayao Miyazaki. Over the years they have produced feature films that have won the hearts of thousands of viewers. Among which we find Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro Y Spirited Away.

After all this time, the studio remains a benchmark in animation. Not to mention that it is still quite active and is one of the most renowned internationally. They even recently did a little short in collaboration with the Star Wars franchise. Did they already know him? What is your favorite movie from this studio?

