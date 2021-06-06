The Fujairah Fine Arts Academy has launched the “Fann” card for talented Emirati artists in various artistic fields, providing an artistic platform that supports them, and publishes their work by encouraging, motivating and raising their level of competence that enhances their national identity.

The “Artist” card initiative, which was announced under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Fujairah Academy of Fine Arts, targets all artistically talented Emiratis of both sexes, aged 16 years and above from within the country, in visual and theatrical arts. Music, ballet and singing.

Ali Obaid Al Hefaiti, Director General of the Fujairah Academy of Fine Arts, confirmed that the artist card enjoys great support from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, stemming from His Highness’s keenness to create a stimulating environment for professional support for Emirati artists and providing them with permanent technical advice by elite specialists in the Academy .

He explained that the card includes a set of privileges, which the Academy provides to its holders by adopting them and informing them of the local, regional and international art scene, in addition to providing opportunities for talented Emirati artists to develop their network of relationships and exchange experiences with artists inside and outside the country..

Al-Hafiti added that the Academy will continue to support these national talents and help holders of an artist card to participate in the local and international artistic events, competitions and conferences organized by the Academy, in addition to allowing them to display their creativity, within the Academy’s halls and theater and to secure opportunities for preparing individual and collective exhibitions in the UAE and abroad, in addition to To allocate an advertising space for their artistic production on the Academy’s social networking sites.

It is noteworthy that the Fujairah Academy of Fine Arts has set on its official website the conditions for registration in the membership of the “artist” card, which include that the applicant is a citizen of the country, aged 16 years and over, with the submission of an artistic CV containing the participation and artwork of the talented.