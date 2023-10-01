Someone, concerned, wanted to know what artificial intelligence would think about South American football, more precisely what order it would give to the ten countries in the region. Who first, who last. The platform Bard -artificial intelligence from Google – took into account continental titles, participation in Qualifiers, World Cups in which they have participated, the Copa América and the results they have obtained there. And threw this ranking historical: 1) Brazil, 2) Argentina, 3) Uruguay, 4) Paraguay, 5) Colombia, 6) Peru, 7) Chile, 8) Ecuador, 9) Bolivia and 10) Venezuela. That is, from 1916 until today.

The media widely disseminated the issue and spoke of “controversial ranking.” This is not so because our football is made up of only ten countries and it is not difficult to line them up, since there are four well-differentiated levels and two of them are superpowers. It is also important to highlight that, when a list of this type is drawn up, not only the achievements at the national team level but also at the club level must be considered, the glorious footballers that each medium has produced and the quality of each one’s game. When one talks about Brazil, one cannot refer only to the number of successes obtained but to the wonderful style of its game throughout the ages and the fabulous artists who have represented it.

Finally, it should be noted that there are two rankings, the one of all time and the current one, which differ quite a bit. The best proof is Ecuador, well positioned as 8th. after a century, but currently, let’s say in this new millennium, it is possibly the 4th. for power and players.

Artificial intelligence does not have eyes, it refers to making a verdict for a sum of titles and data that it processes. However, the initiative is a good trigger for a compelling topic.

Participations in World Cups: Brazil 22 (all), Argentina 18, Uruguay 14, Chile 9, Paraguay 8, Colombia 6, Peru 5, Ecuador 4, Bolivia 3, Venezuela 0. Wins in Copa América; Argentina and Uruguay 15, Brazil 9, Peru, Chile and Paraguay 2, Colombia and Bolivia 1, Ecuador and Venezuela 0. Olympic Games: Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil 2, the rest without coronations.

The first three places (Brazil-Argentina-Uruguay) are indisputable due to the cataract of achievements of the trinomial, although Uruguayan soccer was separated from the two giants in the last four decades. Between 1916 and 1981 (when it won the Mundialito), celestial soccer was a power on par with Argentina and Brazil, then it was distanced and its victories seem from another era. His game has never been aesthetic and in that sense he was always below the other two. It does have enormous credit for its strength and for being demographically much smaller than its neighbors. And at club level he also has important laurels.

Brazil won the 1994 and 2002 World Cups and made a breakthrough, it is no longer the invincible machine because the monsters of other eras are extinct, it continues to give birth to stars, but more normal ones. Maybe he could be world champion again at any time.

Argentina was a World Cup finalist five times from 1978 to 2022. And in that period it brought out Maradona and Messi, two of the three giants of universal football. Everything seems to indicate that it will continue to grow due to the unmatched passion of its fans, the strength of its clubs, the seedbed that never stops producing and because the current team is seen capable of adding another trophy. It is going through the best moment in its history.

There is a quartet balanced across the decades in every sense: Chile, Paraguay, Colombia and Peru. The fourth step assigned to Paraguay is debatable. He is not a brilliant football midfielder, he did not improve his game. Like it’s not enough for him to be brave. His forte is the Copa América, a great entertainer: 2 times champion, 6 runners-up, 7 third times. But in the last twenty years it went out. It is nothing more than Chile or Colombia.

The controversy centers on that fourth place in Paraguay and seventh in Chile. The Red of Elías Figueroa, Caszely, Salas, Zamorano, Vidal, Alexis He attended 9 World Cups and in the Copa América he had two titles and 4 runners-up finishes. Chile, in addition, was 3rd. in a World Cup, 1962, 3rd. in the Olympic Games. And it beats Paraguay, Colombia and Peru in the confrontation with each one. In the famous Pacific Classic, it shows 45 wins compared to 24 for Peru. He has more World Cups than the three mentioned. And in the historical table of the Copa América it leads Peru and Colombia. It can’t be below three. In other areas they are even, except in clubs, where Colombia clearly surpasses it. Colombia is fifth for its production of players. In this he is by far the best of the quartet.

Ecuador is today a growing force and without a doubt the most evolved football on the continent in the last thirty years, but from 1989 onwards it was one of the youngest along with Venezuela, even below Bolivia. And it has karma: the Copa América. He never won it and is ninth in that competition, barely surpassing Venezuela.

Our ranking historical is 1) Brazil, 2) Argentina, 3) Uruguay, 4) Chile, 5) Colombia, 6) Paraguay, 7) Peru, 8) Ecuador, 9) Bolivia and 10) Venezuela.

Now, the tectonic plates of football move, slowly, but they register variations. In the new millennium there have been movements worth mentioning: A) Argentina has become quite close to Brazil. B) Brazil has not been a world champion for 21 years and has won only one of the last five Copa América. C) Uruguay maintains its strength as a team and produces players, but far from the two at the top and in clubs it is sunk. D) If we counted only the last few years, Ecuador made a spectacular leap from 8th. place passing over Peru, Paraguay, Colombia and Chile. Its great virtue: it produces physically and temperamentally strong players. E) Colombia maintains a preferential place, but does not crown it with a consecratory title. It produces a lot of raw material, although the Colombian player has not finished making the leap in quality. It’s like he has a speed limit and he doesn’t go beyond that. F) Paraguay went back several squares. He is vulnerable like never before. G) Peru went to a World Cup after 36 years, but it declined again and has no replacement. H) Chile gave birth to the Golden Generation (very good indeed), and then it did not find renewal. Their participation in club tournaments is very poor. I) Venezuela is the second with the greatest progress after Ecuador, very remarkable. And procreate exportable figures. It continues to grow. J) Bolivia has been declining between its apathy, its disorganization and its lack of figures. It’s last.

Regardless of whether or not it coincides with this classification, artificial intelligence is just that, artificial.last tango

