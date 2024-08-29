While the season has resumed in all major European championships, it is now time for the grand return of the main competition: the Champions LeagueThe draw has the entire football world in suspense.
She’s back, with her legendary music, her big-eared hairdo and her five-star fights. Yes, the Champions League is back this week! And although the play-offs are already over, the first highlight of the season is already upon us: the draw for the first phase.
This year, the competition is taking a new turn with a very special new format, in which the clubs will be divided into a major championship and each will be assigned eight opponents, without a home-and-away phase, but only in single matches.
Each club will play four home games and travel four times, requiring a redesigned draw, which will be carried out by a “supercomputer.” Ahead of the official draw on Thursday, 90min asked Artificial Intelligence for its predictions. by Draw Inker . And these were the results…
REAL MADRID
|
LOCAL
|
VISITOR
|
ARSENAL
|
WITCHES
|
BORUSSIA DORTMUND
|
LIVERPOOL
|
Dynamo Zagreb
|
CELTIC
|
STUTTGART
|
STADE BRESTOIS 29
BARCELONA
|
LOCAL
|
VISITOR
|
WITCHES
|
LEIPZIG
|
INTER
|
MONACO
|
BOLOGNA
|
SHAKHTAR DONETSK
|
FEYENOORD
|
YOUNG BOYS
Athletic Madrid
|
LOCAL
|
VISITOR
|
LEIPZIG
|
MILAN
|
BENEFICIAL
|
LOSC
|
CELTIC
|
SLOVAN BRATISLAVA
|
BOLOGNA
|
PSG
LIVERPOOL
|
LOCAL
|
VISITOR
|
CELTIC
|
FEYENOORD
|
REAL MADRID
|
ATALANTA
|
BAYER LEVERKUSEN
|
SPARTA PRAGUE
|
SLOVAN BRATISLAVA
|
BORUSSIA DORTMUND
MANCHESTER CITY
|
LOCAL
|
VISITOR
|
BRESTOIS STADIUM
|
PSG
|
BAYERN MUNICH
|
GIRONA
|
PSV
|
LEVERKUSEN
|
ATALANTA
|
RED BULL SALZBURG
ARSENAL
|
LOCAL
|
VISITOR
|
SPORTING CP
|
REAL MADRID
|
SLOVAN BRATISLAVA
|
YOUNG BOYS
|
INTER
|
WITCHES
|
JUVENTUS
|
STUTTGART
BAYERN MUNICH
|
LOCAL
|
VISITOR
|
RED STAR
|
BENEFICIAL
|
JUVENTUS
|
MANCHESTER CITY
|
ASTON VILLA
|
Dynamo Zagreb
|
PSG
|
STURM GRAZ
PSG
|
LOCAL
|
VISITOR
|
MANCHESTER CITY
|
STUTTGART
|
RED BULL SALZBURG
|
MILAN
|
SPARTA PRAGUE
|
SPORTING CP
|
Athletic Madrid
|
BAYERN MUNICH
These would be, according to the aforementioned AI, the draws for the main teams in the Champions League. We will have to wait and see what the draw, the real one, has in store for us.
