In recent months, artificial intelligences have been on everyone’s lips due to their different uses. Now one arose whose purpose is to create new levels of the Super Mario Bros for NES. Just give it a few instructions and you’re done.

This artificial intelligence is known as MarioGPT and was created by scientists at the University of Copenhagen. This is based on GPT-2 technology, the same one behind ChatGPT. This allows you to create levels of Super Mario Bros. simply by asking for it in a text.

For the AI ​​to achieve its goal, he was taught several of the already existing levels of the famous video game. Once this was done, MarioGPT was able to reproduce the basic operation of its levels. Now just by receiving instructions, the AI ​​can generate the level that is proposed to it.

In addition, it makes its levels of Super Mario Bros. in such a way that they are not so simple for the players. So far the only problem seems to be that there is no difference in terms of enemies. However, with a few adjustments it could give us infinite levels of this title.

What’s new about the real Super Mario Bros.?

Although there is no upcoming game for the beloved plumber, his future looks somewhat promising. Since next March 30 his long-awaited animated film will be released in some regions of Latin America. The rest of the world will have to wait for April 7.

So far the movie looks pretty promising. Contrary to his first film outing, this one seems to remain true to the aesthetics and mythology of the games.. Although there are still some complaints about the choice of Chris Pratt as the voice of the hero. Are you already waiting for it?

