The results were mixed, with some designs more extravagant than others.

After 8 different generations, Pokémon already has a total of 898 creatures, a figure that will change as soon as Game Freak, the studio in charge of the saga, introduces us to the new set that will inevitably arrive. However, so many Pokémon complicate the creation of new designs, so Max woolf, a data scientist from San Francisco, assigned the task to a artificial intelligence.

Some people drew the designs that they found most attractiveAfter forcing the AI ​​to observe all existing Pokémon, it was tasked with making its own creations. Woolf shared the results through social networks, with some creatures that clearly borrow various body parts from the designs we already know, and many others with which we hardly recognize their inspiration.

The results, it seemed, were to the liking of the people, so Woolf repeated the process several times, and shared more and more creatures who designed artificial intelligence. The reception was so positive, that some people drew the designs they found most attractive.

“The AI ​​I used was a ruDALL-E for all official Pokémon images “, Woolf explained. “Unfortunately, it is not portable or easy to use, as if it were, it would form an interactive collaboration.”

Although Pokémon Sword and Shield were the last titles to introduce new creatures, it is the remakes of Diamond and Pearl that are getting all the attention. In Japan, the newly released games reached 130,500 units sold, easily ranking at the first place of sales of the last week.

More about: Pokémon, Nintendo and Game Freak.