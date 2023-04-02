Image of the remains of the USA 231 satellite during its re-entry into the atmosphere. diego rodriguez

A strange beam of light illuminated the sky at various points on the peninsula last night. Around midnight, a kind of luminous trail crossed the darkness to the surprise of numerous witnesses, who recorded the phenomenon on video and ignited the debate on social networks about what they had just witnessed. In this case, it was not a meteorite, nor any interplanetary rock. The Research Network on Bolides and Meteorites, coordinated by the scientist Josep Maria Trigo from the Institute of Space Sciences, has solved the mystery: they were remains of the orbiting system of an American satellite during its re-entry into the atmosphere.

The phenomenon could be seen from different points of the peninsula, from the south of the Valencian Community to Aragon, passing through Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha, the Balearic Islands, Murcia or Navarra. The luminous artificial fireball was the payload of an American satellite (USA 231) that was launched last year. “It was not a satellite, but a satellite transporter, a payload that was used to carry four satellites into their final orbit. It was launched from Cape Canaveral on January 13, 2022 as part of a transporter 3 rideshare [una misión de viaje compartido] together with satellites USA 320, 321, 322 and 323. Specifically, 321 was a satellite of the US Navy”, Trigo points out to EL PAÍS.

These kinds of phenomena are normal, explains David Galadí, an astrophysicist at the Calar Alto Observatory. “When a satellite is launched, that satellite remains in orbit and part of the rocket that launches it ends up falling, sooner or later. It is more and more frequent to see this because there are more launches”, points out the scientist. What happens is that these rockets “are not designed to be in orbit and end up falling at such a speed that friction with the air makes them incandescent and disintegrate,” says Galadí.

To questions from network users, Trigo has indicated, through the account of the Bolide and Meteorite Research Network, that, although its reentry was expected, “this phenomenon cannot be programmed like a clock”, which had about nine hours of uncertainty. “This is due to the fact that many atmospheric and shape factors influence the friction process and consequent aerodynamic deceleration of each space device”, he has justified.

Galadí points out that the risk that this kind of phenomenon could cause any personal harm “is very small.” “Normally, anything that re-enters the atmosphere breaks up, and it’s rare for anything to fall to the ground. But, although the probability is low, as the launches increase, that probability can increase and one day something can happen ”, he admits. The expert, in fact, suggests the need to “request responsibility from the companies that launch so that the re-entry is controlled and falls where they want it to fall.”

The Research Network on Bolides and Meteorites keeps a count of the light phenomena that are recorded in Spain and, so far in 2023, it has more than a hundred reported. “These light phenomena can be spectacular and cause alarm, but they occur at high altitudes when a rock of interplanetary origin enters the Earth’s atmosphere at speeds between 11 and 73 kilometers per second,” the researchers explain on their website. Scientific interest is in natural fireballs, but they also record artificial ones and, according to Galadí, the increase in space launches inevitably shows “more signs of life from artificial fireballs” that sneak into that space for observing natural fireballs.

