New criminal case opened on preparation of assassination attempt on Simonyan and Sobchak

The investigation into the case of the preparation of assassination attempts on the editor-in-chief of the media group “Russia Today” and the RT TV channel Margarita Simonyan, as well as on journalist Ksenia Sobchak, has opened a new criminal case. This is reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the case materials.

Three defendants in the case were charged with participating in an organization recognized as terrorist in Russia. The investigation of the case has been completed, and the defendants have been charged in the final version.

Earlier it was reported that the defendants in the case of the attempted murder of Simonyan and Sobchak had undergone four psychological and psychiatric examinations. Five of those arrested were charged with hooliganism, three of them partially admitted their guilt in the acts incriminated to them.