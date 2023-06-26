Last Friday, June 23, in an old house in the center of Culiacán, a preparatory event was held for everyone puts faira contemporary art fair in Northwest Mexico.

The event was the first installment in a series of happenings that will be carried out in the coming months to publicize the project and raise funds for its second edition, in March of next year.

Todos Ponen Feria is an initiative that seeks to decentralize the art circuit and encourage the collecting in the Northwest, which helps sustain the production of artists emerging and established

At the event, the organizers shared their experience in last year’s edition, in which 58 artists from the states of sinaloaSonora, Baja California Sur, Baja California Norte and Nayarit.

The organizers noted that the fair also serves as a platform for investigation to find out what the artists are doing in the northwest, what are the issues that cross them and in what formats they articulate their proposals. The northern identitythe food, the Ranch and agriculture were some topics present in the previous edition, recalled the organizers.

Likewise, they took the opportunity to give some advances on what the next edition will be like: The call will be launched in August and will remain open for two months. Interested parties may send up to three works, in formats such as Photography, paint, sculpture, video and performance. A committee of renowned curators will select the participants.

So if you are an artist, you are interested in art or you just want something different, pay attention to these events. They are also an opportunity to meet people, have fun and enjoy a good music and food.