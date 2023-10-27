The Dubai Criminal Court acquitted four Asians of deliberately setting fire to two buses by placing tissues and pieces of cloth in the nozzle of the fuel tank and setting them on fire.

The facts of the case stated that a report was received about an intentional fire being set on two buses in a parking lot. After conducting research and investigating the identity of the perpetrators of the incident, information was received that four people detained in connection with other cases were involved in the incident, due to their use of the same criminal method in another crime.

She indicated that the work team received the accused and charged them, and concluded that their motives for committing the crime were due to disputes with the owners of the two buses.