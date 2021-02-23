In 2018 and 2019, extremists carried out an arson attack in Germany at least every other day. The police of the federal states reported a total of 378 fire crimes to the Federal Criminal Police Office in the field of politically motivated crime in the two years. Most of the offenses, a total of 308 and thus more than 80 percent, are attributed to left-wing extremists. The information can be found in a response from the federal government to a small request from Left MP Martina Renner and her parliamentary group. The “taz” reported on this first.

The police registered a total of 40,354 fire crimes nationwide in 2018 and 2019. The number of politically motivated attacks is only a fraction, but some regions have been hit hard. Berlin reported 76 left-wing extremist arson attacks, and a further seven were assigned to the area of ​​”Foreign Ideology”. These are, for example, crimes in the ongoing conflict between nationalist Turks and supporters of the Kurdish terrorist organization PKK. Right-wing extremists were responsible for three arson attacks in Berlin; another crime could not be specifically attributed to one scene.

Autonomous people set fire to four construction cranes

Leipzig is also heavily burdened. The answer lists 50 arson attacks, all but one of which are classified as left-wing motivated. Even if the government hardly gives any details, the data can partly tell which attacks are involved. This is the name given to the arson from the night of the reunification anniversary in 2019. Presumably autonomous people set fire to four cranes at the construction site of a residential block. In the answer from the federal government, it is noticeable that the city of Kerpen in the Rhenish lignite mining district experienced 18 political arson attacks. In 16 attacks, the police assume left-wing motivated perpetrators. The background is militant protests against the excavation of the Hambach Forest, which belongs to Kerpen, for open-cast coal mining.

Politician Renner considers the number of only 17 right-wing arson offenses nationwide to be too small. The police have a “perception problem”.