Police detained a woman near the White House and found a loaded pistol in her car. This was reported by the TV channel with reference to law enforcement agencies. Fox News Sunday, February 14th.

According to preliminary data, the 66-year-old detainee tried to get into the territory of the residence of US President Joseph Biden in order to give him a letter. The woman was accompanied by a man armed with a pneumatic gun.

At the moment, the unknown is detained. She was transferred to the US Secret Service, which protects the top officials of the state.

On October 15, 2020, it was reported that the Essex County (Massachusetts) attorney’s office indicted a man in the case of infiltrating the residence of Governor Charlie Baker.

On October 7, 59-year-old Lane Foreman arrived at Baker’s house by car, entered his home through an unlocked front door and left a letter in a yellow envelope and documents on the ground floor, the contents of which were not disclosed.