ELN guerrillas patrol in the department of Chocó, in 2017. Ivan Valencia (Bloomberg)

The ceasefire agreed with the ELN guerrillas, announced by the Government on June 9 and which will begin on August 3, faces an obstacle that casts doubt on its implementation. Through a recording that EL PAÍS has accessed, the armed group announced that it will carry out an armed strike or a series of military actions in the region of San Juan, in the department of Chocó, to which 11 municipalities and where more than 5,600 people were confined due to another uprising carried out in June by the ELN itself, according to the Ombudsman’s Office.

In the recording, the voice of a man is heard, who identifies himself as a member of the Omar Gómez Western War Front and assures that “paramilitaries of the Clan del Golfo” are responsible for the death of a civilian in Sipí, another town in the region. . He adds that the inhabitants of the area are “impeded from their free movement” and accuses the state forces of joint actions with paramilitary groups.

“These events that have been occurring in the San Juan region and throughout the Chocó department are not new. There are permanent joint actions between the military forces of the State and the paramilitaries of the Clan del Golfo. These paramilitary groups advance in the territory under their protection, take possession of paramilitary bases and launch attacks against the civilian population, causing forced displacements, the murder of residents, leaders and social leaders”, adds the audio.

The man also refers to the ceasefire, which so far is the most significant advance that has been achieved in the negotiations taking place in Havana (Cuba), between members of the Government and the ELN. As agreed, offensive operations will be gradually stopped as of July 6 until reaching full force on August 3, which will last for 180 days. “We see the start of the ceasefire agreed with the National Government seriously compromised (…); We also hold the Minister (of Defense) Iván Velásquez Gómez and the military commanders in the department of Chocó, Óscar Leónel Murillo Díaz and Héctor Alfonso Candelario, responsible for all these actions against the civilian population and that violate international humanitarian law,” he said.

The guerrilla thus declares an armed strike “in the entire San Juan region” and calls “all inhabitants and transporters to refrain from circulating in the territory while said order is in force.” This guerrilla front had already shown its disagreement with the negotiations that are taking place between the ELN and the government. “We do not see this peace process with good eyes and every day we have more questions and uncertainties,” they said in a document that was distributed through social networks.

The Army has confirmed that in the last few hours there have been clashes between illegal groups in the vicinity of Doidó, a hamlet that is part of the jurisdiction of Istmina, and that the deceased man is José Florencio Hurtado, 57, who was treated by uniformed officers who arrived at the scene. His son, a minor, was injured in his right leg. Regarding the armed strike, however, there is still no official pronouncement.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

The ELN’s decision to go on an armed strike coincides with the day its 59th anniversary is commemorated. The group was born in the mountains of the department of Santander on July 4, 1964, and since then has been an active actor in the Colombian armed conflict. Figures compiled by the Truth Commission attribute to this guerrilla the responsibility of 4% of the homicides (17,725) committed in the framework of the conflict, between 1985 and 2018.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.