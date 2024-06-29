M23 rebels took control of a city in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, an administrative official told Agence France-Presse.

“Kanyabayonga has been in the hands of M23 since Friday evening. It is a real tragedy and the population is exhausted,” said the official, who asked not to be named.

Kanyabayonga, which is about 100 kilometres north of Goma, the provincial capital of North Kivu province and which is besieged by M23 rebels, is a strategic hub to the north for access to the cities of Butembo and Beni, two major commercial centres in the country.

More than 60,000 people live in Kanyabayonga, and in recent months tens of thousands of displaced people have joined them.

“There has been an influx of displaced people from Miriki, Kirumba and Lufo to the north. This situation raises our concerns,” said Colonel Alan Kiwiwa, who is in charge of the military administration of the Lubero region.

On Friday, fighting intensified between government forces and M23 rebels around Kanyabayonga.

The battles expanded to the outskirts of the city.

The M23 advanced towards Kanyabayonga in late May in Lubero territory, the fourth territory in North Kivu province where the movement is also seeking to advance southwards into South Kivu province.

Some of the rebels had by then reached the outskirts of the city.