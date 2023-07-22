During the storming of the house in Istra, the security forces neutralized the armed man who captured it

The special forces of the Russian Guard stormed a house in the elite village of Sherwood in the Istra district of the Moscow region, which was captured by 35-year-old resident of Krasnoyarsk Vyacheslav Chernenko. A criminal case has been initiated. The investigation was taken under personal control by the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin.

The invader was discovered by the guards who arrived because of the alarm.

Saturday morning, July 22, in a private cottage in the elite village of Sherwood near Moscow worked signaling. At about 8:00 am, a rapid response team of two guards, accompanied by a district police officer, arrived at the scene. While inspecting the house, they noticed a broken window, and when they went inside, they were met by an armed man in camouflage and bulletproof vest.

He took the guards and the district police officer hostage and took them to the second floor of the building. They managed to escape when the invader was distracted by the cars of the police and the National Guard that drove up to the house.

Hostages tied up curtains and they descended from the second floor an hour and a half after the capture.

According to others, they succeeded release as a result of negotiations, when law enforcement officers arrived at the scene.

The man said he wants to live in this house

Arriving on the call of the security forces, an armed man met with fire. He opened fire with a Kalashnikov assault rifle. At the same time, he shouted out political slogans, said that he had an arsenal and he was ready to go to the Kremlin.

As it turned out, the troublemaker got into the closed territory of the Sherwood settlement by climbing over the fence from the territory of the neighboring settlement. The cottage he captured stands just on the outskirts near the forest, which helped to get to it unnoticed.

By noon, the perimeter of the occupied house was cordoned off by police officers and SOBR and OMON fighters from the head office of the Russian Guard near Moscow. They evacuated the neighbors. Appeared video from the scene. Shooting is heard in the footage.

First of all, the security forces began negotiations with the invader, urging him to surrender, but it soon became clear that the man was in an inadequate condition. He introduced himself as Vyacheslav, said that he was nourished by the love of God and would not enter into negotiations without weapons. He also says he wants start family and live in the house he seized.

He occupied the house because it was for sale and was not used by anyone. The house is not someone else's, it belongs to God invader

After a short conversation with the invader, law enforcement officers concluded that the man was mentally ill.

Cottage in the village of “Sherwood” and the man who captured it Photo: Mash Telegram channel

The cottage is being sold for one billion rubles

The head of Istra, Tatyana Vitusheva, said that the cottage was put up for sale for one billion rubles. The owner of the house named Larisa, who is a resident of Moscow, got in touch and said that she did not know the invader, but she herself was currently abroad.

locals They saythat the former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych used to live in this house. Recently, according to Larisa, the house was empty.

Special forces took the captured cottage by storm

Data on the identity of the invader uncovered State Duma Deputy Alexander Khinshtein.

It has already been established that the attacker is a 35-year-old resident of Krasnoyarsk Vyacheslav Chernenko. He has recently arrived in Moscow. I found the address of the cottage from the advertisement for the sale Alexander KhinshteinState Duma deputy

Law enforcement officers tried to convince Chernenko to surrender and even attracted his mother for this, but the negotiations were unsuccessful.

Around 16:00 Moscow time, the security forces decided to take the house by storm. They used smoke grenades. At 17:30 the invader was neutralized after active resistance. None of the local residents were hurt. One SOBR fighter received a minor injury during the battle.

The assault was suspended twice. Everything was done to avoid blood, but to no avail. Chernenko continued to shoot back Alexander KhinshteinState Duma deputy

According to the deputy, the area of ​​the cottage is 2.1 thousand meters, which greatly complicates the assault. The parliamentarian said that the house was put up for sale for 1.2 billion rubles. He posted photos from the house after the assault.

Photo: Telegram-channel “Alexander Khinshtein”

The sappers of the National Guard began to inspect the house. They found Chernenko has a whole arsenal: two machine guns, a Saiga hunting carbine, grenades and incendiary mixtures.

The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case under the articles “Threat of violence” and “Encroachment on the life of law enforcement officers.”