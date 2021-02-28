Members of the National Guard at the scene of the massacre in the municipality of Tonalá, this Saturday. ULISES RUIZ / AFP

A group of armed men murdered 11 people, including a minor, in an attack in the municipality of Tonalá, Jalisco. The victims, mainly bricklayers and blacksmiths, were having a beer outside a private house in the La Jauja neighborhood at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday when the hitmen appeared to open fire. The local Prosecutor’s Office has reported that the attackers were traveling in a van and a compact car. There are no detainees and there are no videos of the attack in public cameras, according to authorities. This has been the most recent case of violence in the state, which has suffered a severe attack of crime for several weeks.

The authorities of the Prosecutor’s Office indicated in a statement that in the street “the bodies of 10 lifeless men with wounds caused by a firearm projectile were found.” Inside the house was one more victim, also a man, this minor, aged 16 or 17, who is believed to have died when he fled to the house to protect himself from the armed attack. A woman and another child under the age of 12 were also injured and taken to a hospital.

“We thought they were kiddies and we looked out and [sonó] Tas, tas, tas, tas, tas !, like a movie, “said a neighbor of the neighborhood to the local newspaper The reporter. “They were quiet,” explained another neighbor. The local Jalisco press affirms that the men, construction employees, were waiting for their weekly pay over a beer when they were surprised by the hitmen.

The bodies of the victims were scattered on three meters of sidewalk and the blood mixed with the dirt of Rucias Negras street. This has been the fifth multiple homicide registered in 2021 in Jalisco, the stronghold of the powerful Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, which has become one of the bloodiest in Mexico and is present in nearly all of the country’s states. Last year this entity closed with 2,621 victims of intentional homicide, which represented a slight decrease of 1.7% compared to 2019.

