Armed men invaded a boarding school in northern Niger state on Tuesday night, abducting “hundreds” of students and several teachers, a local official and a security source told AFP. This massive kidnapping comes two months after criminal groups kidnapped 344 teenagers from a boarding school in the neighboring state of Katsina. After negotiating with the authorities, the students were released a week later.

“The bandits entered the Kagara government school last night and kidnapped hundreds of students and their teachers,” explained a local official. The “very numerous” assailants, dressed in military uniforms, led the students into the forest. “One of the employees and some of the students managed to escape. Staff confirmed that a student had been shot dead “during the attack, the official added.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday condemned the kidnapping and ordered a rescue operation. “The president has ordered the armed forces and police to immediately return all captives unharmed,” his spokesman Garba Shehu said in a statement. Air-supported military troops were searching for the kidnappers and hostages for a possible rescue operation.

The secondary school where the events took place has approximately one thousand students, but at the moment the exact number of kidnapped adolescents is unknown. “A count is being carried out to establish the exact number of abducted students. We hope that all those who have fled the school will return for the count, ”said a security official.

For almost a decade, northwestern and central Nigeria have been plagued by violence from criminal groups known locally as “bandits”, multiplying ransom kidnapping and cattle theft. These criminal gangs are driven by greed, but some have strong ties to jihadist groups present in the Northeast.