An armed group attacked the luxurious chalet of Joaquin Gangathe Murcian tattoo artist of the most coveted celebrities. The hooded men entered the home located in La Alberca with weapons and tied up the people who were there, according to the newspaper. The truth.

The assailants fled the scene with a loot close to 600,000 euros, including a car Lamborghini that Ganga had kept in the garage of his residence along with a Tesla and two electric motorcycles. The National Police is already investigating the event to arrest the thieves.

The tattoo artist’s luxurious home is located in the Murcian district of La Alberca. The man from Murcia has revealed that with this house he went from living in a 60 square meter apartment with his family of five in a humble neighborhood to being able to build a luxurious chalet with a “special location with the views, the environment and the design” to become un «icon in his city».

A couple of days ago the influencer Nil Ojeda shared on social networks a Guided tour of Ganga’s residence. He showed the vehicles he had stored in the garage, the swimming pool, the cinema, the kitchen, the interior patio and the rooms on the first floor, among other rooms.









Showcases with collections of ‘art toys’

The published video shows the collections of football and basketball jerseys and objects signed by famous athletes as well as actors. In this home Ganga even has a original lithograph of the painter Salvador Dalí and a “hidden” room under the pool where the tattoo artist keeps his relic of collectible figures (‘art toys’) in display cases, some of them handmade and in a single unit.

Display cases with collectible figures



Joaquín Ganga has made a name for himself in the artistic world thanks to his tattoos that have taken him to the top. The Murcian, who currently lives in Los Angeles, He has built an empire around his firm Ganga Tatto with several studios in Spain, one in the United States and an academy.

Ganga has tattooed celebrities like LeBron James, Topuria, Post Malone, Carlos Alcaraz, Vinicius or Jason Derulo. From elite athletes to the best-known singers or rappers on the music scene.