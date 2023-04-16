The La Palma spa, in Guanajuato, this Saturday. RS

An afternoon of rest and swimming pools has turned into a nightmare. A commando has attacked the La Palma spa this Saturday afternoon, leaving seven people dead in the municipality of Cortazar, Guanajuato. According to local media, at least 20 men with assault rifles opened fire in the direction of people who were inside the recreational area. Police units and ambulances from different corporations went to the site, locating several lifeless people. So far local authorities have not provided further details of the tragedy.

In one of the videos of the attack broadcast on social networks, visitors can be seen running and screaming, while in the distance one can glimpse the bodies of people lying on the ground next to chairs and clothes in what appears to be the place where the armed commando opened fire. In the recording, in the background, a man recounts the tragedy: “This was strong, there were shots, deaths at the spa. It was a piece of shit, hitmen arrived, like 20 bastards, there were shots, high-powered firearms, it really isn’t worth coming to live with your family and hitmen arrived, this is a real mess, the truth came out control this, ”he says, while the cry of a minor is heard in the background.

Guanajuato has suffered a wave of violence for months. More than 3,000 people were murdered in 2022 in the entity, the highest number of homicides in the country last year. The scenes of people in shock, running after this armed attack, adds to the dozens of horror images that this territory has suffered since the beginning of 2023. Shootings, group disappearances and murders have become recurring images in this State, which It is considered a site of dispute between drug trafficking groups and organized crime.

