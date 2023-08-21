The singer-songwriter Miguel Bosé during the presentation of his book “El hijo del capitán”, at the Guadalajara Book Fair 2022, on November 27, 2022. Nayeli Cruz

Miguel Bosé has suffered an armed robbery this Friday in the Rancho San Francisco subdivision, a high-security neighborhood and luxury houses in the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office, in Mexico City. The singer was there with his two children at eight o’clock at night when a command of 10 armed men entered, according to a message published on your instagram account. “They assaulted us, they kept my children, the house staff and me tied up for more than two hours,” Bosé wrote. The authorities of the capital are investigating the facts to try to clarify how 10 armed people entered a closed and high security space where the properties reached 60 million pesos (about 3.5 million dollars).

Despite the robbery, Bosé assures that everyone is fine. “My children behaved like two brave men,” the singer reported. The thieves locked them and the rest of the house staff (two escorts and a domestic worker) in a room. During the next two hours, the thieves had time to search the house without anyone able to react to prevent the robbery. They took jewelry, a lot of cash and the blue Chevrolet Suburban truck in which the famous singer was driving, and which was the one they used to get out of the high-security subdivision.

It was there that they put everything they had obtained in the house. To escape, according to the Mexican entertainment journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, the commando got into the truck and forced Bosé’s usual driver to take them out of the subdivision. They had it all “very well studied and meticulous, to make it short”, the singer assured. “It was all very tense, delicate and unpleasant.” The famous singer wanted to thank the support received: “Thank you all for the constant concern shown, but rest assured. To my urbanization neighbors, the first to arrive, a thousand thanks from the bottom of my heart”.

The Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office assures this newspaper that “they still cannot say anything” and that they will surely provide information on the subject this afternoon. The Secretary of Citizen Security of the capital has not provided information in this regard either. Sources close to the investigation have assured this newspaper that the security personnel outside the subdivision took 35 minutes to let the police in after receiving an emergency call from a neighbor. These private urbanizations that are around Mexico City are so jealous of their security that in many cases even the capital’s own authorities have problems entering.

Miguel Bosé moved to Mexico in 2018, two months after appearing on the Spanish treasury’s blacklist of defaulters, to which he then owed 1.8 million euros (almost the same amount in dollars at the current exchange rate). It was then that the singer changed residence and transferred his children to a private school in the capital. Diego and Tadeo are barely 12 years old and he has always tried to protect them from the spotlight, hence the decision to move to Mexico and to an area with high purchasing power and private security, although sometimes these barriers are not enough for thieves.

The most opulent areas of the capital are subject to robberies and robberies, a reflection of the circles of poverty that still surround the largest city in Latin America. At the end of June, four robbers armed with guns, sledgehammers and machetes robbed a jewelry store in the Antara shopping center, a space full of luxury stores in Polanco, one of the richest neighborhoods in the city. Security personnel were also unable to do anything but watch as the thieves beat the glass of the jewelry store to pieces. Then watches and other jewelry for several million pesos were stolen. Despite the security challenges facing the capital, Bosé has assured that this incident will not make him leave Mexico City: “And while you are speculating that I am going to leave Mexico, I am very sorry to disappoint you. Here I am and here I will stay, in the most hospitable country on the planet”.

