Tonight, Sunday 24 December 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, as per tradition, An Armchair for Two, a 1983 film by John Landis, starring Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Lee Curtis, will be broadcast. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Louis Winthorpe III is a haughty stockbroker from “good Philadelphia” whose life passes between fulfilling work, leisure with high-class friends, the love of the beautiful but superficial Penelope and the services of the faithful butler Coleman, the only person with a good heart that animates his daily life. Billy Ray Valentine, on the other hand, is an insolent, swindling homeless man who begs while passing himself off as a Vietnam veteran.

The lives of the two coincide by chance during Christmas Eve: Billy Ray accidentally bumps into Louis in the street, he mistakenly believes he has been attacked and asks for police intervention, who arrests an incredulous Billy Ray. The episode is witnessed by Louis's greedy employers, the brothers Mortimer and Randolph Duke, and this gives rise to a dispute between the two about the motivations that drive an individual to crime or success: Mortimer claims that some are genetically predisposed to delinquency or success while Randolph is convinced that it is the environment in which one grows up that determines a person's actions.

An armchair for two: the cast of the film

We've seen the plot of Armchairs for Two, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Dan Aykroyd: Louis Winthorpe III

Eddie Murphy: Billy Ray Valentine

Ralph Bellamy: Randolph Duke

Don Ameche: Mortimer Duke

Denholm Elliott: Coleman

Jamie Lee CurtisOphelia

Paul Gleason: Clarence Beeks

Frank Oz: Corrupt Cop

James Belushi: Harvey

Bo Diddley: Pawn shop owner

Stephen Stucker: Stationmaster

Kristin Holby as Penelope Witherspoon

James Eckhouse: Prison Cop

Streaming and TV

Where to see An Armchair for Two on live TV and live streaming? The film airs tonight – Sunday 24 December 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.