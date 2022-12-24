An armchair for two: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Plot

Louis Winthorpe III is a haughty stockbroker from “good Philadelphia” whose life passes between rewarding work, leisure with high-ranking friends, the love of the beautiful but superficial Penelope and the services of the faithful butler Coleman, the only person good-hearted soul who animates his daily life. Billy Ray Valentine is an insolent homeless hustler who begs by posing as a Vietnam veteran.

The lives of the two intersect by chance on Christmas Eve: Billy Ray bumps into Louis by chance in the street, he mistakenly believes he has been attacked and requests the intervention of the police, who arrest an incredulous Billy Ray. Louis’s miserly employers, the brothers Mortimer and Randolph Duke, witness the episode, and a dispute arises between the two about the motivations that push an individual to crime or success: Mortimer claims that some are genetically predisposed to delinquency or to success while Randolph is convinced that it is the environment in which one grows up that determines a person’s actions.

An armchair for two: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of A Seat for Two, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Dan AykroydLouis Winthorpe III

Eddie MurphyBilly Ray Valentine

Ralph BellamyRandolph Duke

Don Ameche as Mortimer Duke

Denholm Elliott: Coleman

Jamie Lee CurtisOphelia

Paul GleasonClarence Beeks

Frank Oz: Corrupt cop

James BelushiHarvey

Bo Diddley: Pawn shop owner

Stephen Stucker: Stationmaster

Kristin HolbyPenelope Witherspoon

James Eckhouse: Prison cop

