The spanish gastronomy It is highly appreciated by everyone for its diversity, flavor and high quality products. It is said that Spain is the garden of Europe but beyond fruits and vegetables there are fish, seafood and meats that allow you to enjoy fresh ingredients to achieve the best dishes. This is evident in the great culinary culture here and the ease with which the palate can have a great time.

For this reason, it is common for tourists who visit us to put part of their interest in Spanish food and it has become increasingly ‘viral’ to upload videos. testing recipes ‘typical spanish’. A recent example of this is Carol, a Venezuelan who hallucinated the try the Iberian or the croquettes from a terrace in Madrid.

Something similar did Biancaan Argentine ‘tiktoker’ fond of travel who was in Spain at the end of December. Specifically, he was uploading videos on his Tiktok @bicmontero from Cadiz: She fell “in love” with Vejer de la Frontera and was in Barbate as well. From there, during his last days, he uploaded a video “trying Spanish food” in a tapas restaurant that is close to 200,000 views.

Shrimp omelet, tuna tartar…

«We came to a good place classic from here in town to eat,” she explains, who acknowledges that she has let others choose the dishes she will try. He started with a shrimp omelet, which he thought was delicious at the sight of his face and sounds, and continued with a salmorejo, which a priori he didn’t have much desire to taste.









Thus, Bianca takes a spoon of salmorejo (with pieces of ham and something that is not clear if they are beans or pine nuts) and, immediately afterwards, appears in the video taking a drink of beer. «I didn’t like it, the salmorejo it’s not to my liking“, confesses the young woman, who points out that “just because I don’t like it doesn’t mean it’s bad, it’s just not something I would ask for.”

«There are many people who might like it. Respected, I think it’s great. To taste, the colors… but it’s not to my liking,” acknowledges the Argentine ‘tiktoker’. Bianca finishes the tasting with a tarar of bluefin tuna from Almadraba that “I know I’m going to like.” After a first spoonful she confirms that “it is great” and the young woman ends up highlighting that the atmosphere on the terrace where she has been “is a 10 out of 10.” “Barbate is one of those places where you arrive and say: ok, I feel like I’m in Spain,” she ends her video.

In the comments, Bianca repeats the idea that she has talked about the salmorejo that she did not like because she likes to give her opinion on everything, but she tries to make it clear that she says it “with respect.” Dozens of users have commented on the video and the most repeated thing is why the salmorejo had beans or pine nuts. «I am Andalusian and I have not seen a salmorejo like this in my life», they have blurted out.