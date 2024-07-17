A 41-year-old individual of Argentine origin recently lost his life in Chile after having been admitted in critical condition to a local hospital for four days.

According to the criteria of

This man had descended approximately 200 meters while hiking on the Llaima volcano, located near the border with Neuquén, and needed to be rescued through a special operation.

The deceased was identified by the Chilean media ‘La Tercera’ as Fabricio Bussolini. According to Carabineros, last Saturday, after suffering the accident, the Argentine was rescued by helicopter, at more than 2400 meters of altitude, and Since then he remained in critical condition at the Temuco Regional Hospital.in the Araucanía region. He had suffered serious injuries.

At the time of the incident, the man, who also had Chilean citizenship, was accompanied by other people. Local media described the rescue operation as “a true act of heroism.”In addition to the Carabineros, volunteers from the Cherquenco Fire Department participated in the operation.

The causes of the incident are still under investigation, but it is suspected that Bussolini may have lost his balance and fallen down the side of the volcano. Llaima is one of the most active volcanoes in Chile and is under constant monitoring by the authorities.

Experts advise hikers to take maximum precautions when trekking in the area and to inform themselves about the weather conditions before beginning your ascent.

Similar accidents

A week ago, a 24-year-old winter sports athlete lost her life after suffering an accident while descending a slope in the Las Leñas area, in Mendoza.

According to what was known, the young woman would have decided to leave the track to return to base when the tragic incident occurred.

The death occurred when the person, identified as Zoe Argerich, began a descent off the marked track in an area called Canaleta de Eduardo, considered only for experts due to its high difficulty and technical demand.

The young woman was a mountain sports instructor and at the time of the incident she was with three cousins, who were the first to alert on the violent situation.

More news

*This content was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence with information from La Nación Argentina (GDA) and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.