An Argentine visited the new Super nintendo world from Japan and showed all the attractions in great detail through a video posted on YouTube.

Hernán Darío She has lived in Tokyo since 2016 and often posts places to visit, curiosities about Japanese culture, work, food, technology and video games on networks.

In the latest installment of his channel “Hernán in Japan”, the young man showed from inside the world of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios in the Asian country, where he met Princess Peach, Toad, Mario and Luigi.

In the images you can see what the park stores sell, know Kinopio’s restaurant, get on the classic Mario Kart in Koopa’s Challenge and capture coins using the Power Up band.

Super nintendo world

After months of delay due to the pandemic, the first amusement park based on the Nintendo universe opened its doors in mid-March at the Universal Japan (USJ) campus in Osaka, western Japan.

The Super Nintendo World facilities are inspired by the diverse world of the famous video games “Super Mario” of the Japanese group, which until recently still doubted whether it should explore new ways to take advantage of its virtual heroes beyond consoles, through license agreements.

One of its star attractions is based on “Mario Kart”, enriched by the use of augmented reality glasses attached to a red cap like that of the famous Italian plumber.

The most famous characters from the Super Mario universe, on the opening day. (Photo: AP)

Also, with a bracelet connected to a smart phone, visitors can break blocks and collect virtual coins, like Mario.

“We have perfectly recreated the universe of the game […]. Here you will find Piranha and Bowser plants [el gran enemigo de Mario], and they’ll see what it’s like to be Mario, “said Ayumu Yamamoto, USJ’s chief marketing officer.

“It took almost a year more than planned to open this place, and we are truly happy, “he declared during a press presentation on the eve of the opening.

The inauguration was postponed twice due to the pandemic. (Photo: AFP)

“Super Nintendo World,” which has cost more than 60 billion yen, according to USJ ($ 550 million) should have been inaugurated last year, to coincide with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, but these they were also postponed to this year because of the coronavirus.

The park’s opening was delayed to February this year, but when the Japanese government decreed a state of emergency in January to deal with the spike in covid-19 infections, the opening was postponed again.

However, with the Japanese borders closed due to the pandemic, Mario lovers from abroad will still have to wait.

