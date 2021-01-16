In addition to a tragic pandemic that has cost more than 80,000 deaths and produced the worst economic and social crisis of the postwar period, Italy faces a difficult and absurd political crisis after the withdrawal of the Italia Viva party of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi from the governing coalition.

In a parliamentary country, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte must appear to the cameras to give explanations. On Monday it will be in Deputies when, after the debate on the vote of confidence, they will vote in Deputies, where the government apparently has a secure majority. On Tuesday he will submit to the vote that the fall of the government and his political existence may cost him.

“Conte will win,” he said to Clarion the Italian Senator and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ricardo Merlo, Argentine and founder of MAIE, the main movement of Italians abroad. Merlo has turned his group into “May-Italia 2023” to empower it as an engine to support Conte and guarantee his survival until two years from now, when the cycle of the current Legislature will be completed.

Merlo does not give numbers because he does not expect a broad victory for the prime minister in the Senate, where the withdrawal of the 18 senators from Renzi’s group left the government in the minority. The magic number 161 represents the absolute majority. It is very difficult for Conte to achieve it.

In the past no less than ten governments are remembered born with a simple majority and presided over by figures who made the history of the republic born from the ruins of fascism and World War II.

This narrow conviction of victory is in the air and erases any vagueness of triumphalism in the government. The undersecretary of the center-left Democratic party, in alliance with the 5-Star Movement, Andrea Orlanda, acknowledged that “it is not enough to win by one vote.” Necessary “Give life to a pact of legislature” until 2023, when the cycle of the current Parliament will end.

The isolation into which former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has fallen, who broke with the Democratic Party and founded his own political force, is striking. “It is crazy to make a crisis in a country that suffers a pandemic that costs five or six hundred deaths per day”Merlo explained.

“In addition, the Conte government obtained subsidies and credits for 209 billion euros from the European Union and has now created a Recovery Plan for 310 billion euros, adding other European funds. How can you think that this is the time to remove Conte and wait for the collaboration of the EU ”, added Merlo.

To sustain the government, in addition to the Maie-Italia 2023 initiative that would add a good quota of senators to form the simple majority that Conte needs, the prime minister looks for the “builders” which should allow you to avoid jumping into the abyss. It cannot but look towards the center, in search of those who are in the mixed group or in the Catholic areas, such as the UCD that is formally allied with the center-right opposition.

The Church is known to move quietly to ensure the survival of the government in Tuesday’s vote. A few days ago the Pope criticized the breakup of Matteo Renzi without naming him. He said that in such a difficult time political unity was essential.

It is obvious that Conte’s quest for “builders” to support him comes at a high political price. The government will not emerge unscathed from this crisis, must make political concessions, open spaces and guarantee its new partners that they will be included in the national reorganization plan, the other name of the legislative pact, which will be supported by the central axis of the recovery plan decorated with a never-before-seen multimillion-dollar mountain where public works, new development models and modernization undertakings that Italy urgently needs to get out of the economic and social swamp it has gotten into due to the pandemic.

Clemente Mastella, the old wolf of Italian politics, who was a senior leader of the Christian democracy and minister during the many years of the DC government, is one of those courted by premier Conte.

Although he is not a legislator, Mastella has concrete influences in the Catholic ex-Christian area. He sent Conte a warning for elevation, warning the premier that “we are responsible but not chickens.” Mastella is mayor of Benevento, in the heart of southern Italy, a city for which he wants to guarantee a future. His wife Alessandrina Lonardo is a senator and lives today in the mixed group after having left Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, one of the three opposition center-right parties that according to all the polls would win if there were early elections.

The conquest of the majority is revealed perspired. Not just because of political squabbles. The dimensions of the combination between the deadly pandemic and the economic and social crisis negatively affect the future. Getting ahead will cost a titanic, historic effort. The blow that Prime Minister Conte has received from the ally Matteo Renzi has caused wounds that will cost to heal, even if he manages to pass the parliamentary test.