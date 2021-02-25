A national firm specialized in nano-biotechnology developed a portable medical device to forecast and treat early one of the major causes of mortality associated with the coronavirus, the phenomenon called “cytokine storm”.

The “point-of-care device for monitoring COVID + patients in ICU” seeks to measure the levels of two biomarkers of high predictive value that determine if a person with coronavirus is in the process of developing the “cytokine storm.”

It is an uncontrolled reaction of the immune system that had a fatal outcome for many of the Covid-19 patients who suffered.

The test will require the taking a drop of blood, taken from a patient’s finger, which without the need to be processed or purified, will be analyzed by the device within approximately 5 minutes.

“Our device consists of a bio-sensor nano-chip, the size of a memory card; a micro-electronic reader module and a mobile app that allows, with a drop of blood, to detect if a patient is developing this complication. In this way, it allows doctors to act early to save the life of the patient, “says Luis Pierpauli, chief strategy of Gisens Biotech.

It is a fast and efficient way of monitoring patients admitted to the ward to detect early those who need to be referred to intensive care before clinical decompensation manifests itself.

“The doctor takes a blood sample from the patient’s finger and places it on the nano chip. The chip is inserted into the reader module and from any mobile phone or tablet test results are obtained in about 5 minutes. All this is done in the patient’s bed, without the need to process the samples in a laboratory and without requiring any complex equipment “, Dr. Esteban Piccinini, who specializes in nano materials and nanotechnology applied to biosensing at Gisens, told Clarín Biotech.

What is sought is to facilitate the work of intensive care physicians by providing them with easy-to-use tools that allow them to predict the risk of COVID + patients.

“This development is definitely an example of how to democratize access to health. As expensive equipment is not required, nor specific facilities for its use, this technology has the potential to reach every corner of the country and why not from the planet, regardless of the economic resources of the place “, indicates Florencia Piccinini, CEO of Gisens Biotech.

This will also help to decompress and avoid a possible collapse of the intensive therapy rooms since low-risk cases could be referred to intermediate rooms, to low complexity clinics or to the home.

Technology of the tiny

Today, many industries take advantage of the power of nano materials to improve your products and they have become a daily occurrence in industries such as electronics.

“In our case, nanotechnology plays a key role. It allows us not only to measure very small concentrations of molecules, but also transform the chemical and biological signals that are (for example) in the blood into electronic signals. This is how we can analyze very small volumes of samples, and obtain immediate results in an electronic device “, Piccinini review

This type of technology could be the future of medical diagnostics Since as it grows, it will gradually eliminate the need for large and expensive equipment, to replace it with low-cost, smart and portable equipment.

“Currently in the fight against Covid great solutions are based on nanoscience and nano materials. An example is Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, which contains a nanoparticle to carry the mRNA. Chinstraps with nanoparticles have also been developed that make them more effective in preventing the transmission of SARS-CoV2 “, Pierpauli warns.

The project “Point-of-care device for monitoring COVID + patients in ICUs”, developed by Gisens Biotech, was selected within the framework of the Covid-19 Call for Technology-Based Companies (EBT) and will receive funding from the I + Agency D + i, through the Argentine Sector Fund (FONARSEC).

It is currently part of the Grid Exponential portfolio of high impact scientific-technological startups. The company also receives the support of the National University of La Plata, in various joint development projects.

