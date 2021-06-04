The head of the Association of Personnel of Control Organizations (APOC), Hugo Quintana, was re-elected as head of the Latin American representation of workers in this activity. It’s about the Latin American Union of Workers of Control Organizations (ULATOC).

This was decided by the representatives of trade union organizations from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Spain, Panama, Paraguay, Portugal, and Uruguay, who “highlighted the management carried out by Quintana as Secretary General who during the opening remarked thethe centrality of the control of public policies, especially those related to the pandemic“, it was informed.

Likewise, Quintana highlighted the work of the organizations present and called for “supporting joint efforts to strengthen Public Control as a tool for social control.”

Together with Quintana for Argentina they were present the President of the General Audit Office of the Nation (AGN), Jesús Rodríguez and the Secretary General of APOC Mesa Nacional, Federico Recagno.

The meeting was attended by representatives of national and international trade union organizations with the aim of sharing the experiences and proposals of workers from control organizations during the pandemic.

Quintana thanked the recognition and called for “continuing to incorporate innovative tools to improve control”.

In addition to the election of authorities for the 2021 period, at the meeting each delegation narrated the situation in the face of COVID and how the workers under the control of the different member unions are being affected, and it can be observed that most of the concerns expressed were similar in the different delegations.

In this sense, the Union’s progress within the ILO regarding participation in the process of sanctioning Convention 190 and the intention to incorporate sensitive workers as protected subjects were highlighted. The Control Challenges, SDGs and just transition for an inclusive recovery course was also launched, which will target all UITOC union members.

