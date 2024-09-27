An Argentine judge has ordered the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) to suppress in its Dictionary of the Spanish language the definition of the word “Jew” as a “greedy or usurious” person. According to the ruling, issued before a judicial presentation by Jewish community organizations in Argentina, the fifth meaning of the term constitutes “hate speech that incites discrimination for religious reasons” and offends human dignity. Sources from the RAE have told this newspaper that the institution “has learned of this information through the media” and that it will make a statement “when an official communication is sent to it.”

The judicial file began at the end of last August, after a criminal complaint by the World Jewish Congress Foundation and the Delegation of Argentine Israelite Associations (DAIA) against Santiago Muñoz Machado, director of the RAE, and against any person responsible for the institution, who were accused of inciting hatred against the Jewish community.

The complainants detailed that in November 2021 they requested Muñoz Machado, through a note, to eliminate the fifth meaning of the term “Jew, a” from the Dictionary and that they received a response in January 2023. “In accordance with the criteria established for the Dictionary of the Spanish Languageit is not possible to eliminate a meaning when it is supported by use —as is the case in this case—, even though it may be socially inappropriate or reprehensible,” was the response. “However, it has been considered appropriate to add the indication that its use may be offensive or discriminatory,” he added. In fact, this is stated in the current definition: “Saying of a person: greedy or usurer. U. as offensive or discriminatory.”

In September 2023, the Latin American Jewish Congress, with the support of the National Institute against Discrimination and other entities, insisted on its claim before the RAE, but did not receive a response, according to the case. “For years, the Jewish communities have tried to dialogue with the RAE to modify the anti-Semitic content of its definition, but the only response we got only worsened the situation. Faced with this situation, we were forced to resort to judicial means,” said Claudio Epelman, director of the Latin American Jewish Congress.

Asked by this newspaper about this judicial decision, writer Arturo Pérez-Reverte, member of the RAE, points out: “If stupidity is also reaching the Argentine justice system, I would begin to worry there. The epidemic is contagious, but I never imagined it would reach that point. In any case, it is a fascinating spectacle to see how fools, whether they wear a toga or not, compete with each other to elevate stupidity to the category of international art.

The author of novels like line of firewho has occupied the T chair since 2003, remembers the function of the dictionary produced by this institution: “The dictionary serves to explain and understand what one reads. Without collecting the various meanings that a word can have, it would be impossible to properly read ancient or modern texts. The RAE dictionary is not the normative police of the language, but the notary that draws up a record of how the language was used and how it is used now.

The complaint was in charge of Judge Ariel Lijo, a controversial federal judge who has been proposed by the Government of Javier Milei to join the Supreme Court of Justice. “I consider that the conditions are met to maintain that the fifth meaning of the word ‘Jew, a’—even with the note of its use as offensive or discriminatory—contains hate speech at the base of its meaning. Well, it attributes pejorative characteristics to the member of a group for the sole fact of being such. I also consider that this is not hate speech with abstract effects, but that it produces concrete effects on an indefinite but important number of people,” Judge Lijo considered in his ruling, dated this Thursday.

Judge Ariel Lijo in the Senate of Argentina, in an archive photograph. SENATE OF ARGENTINA

For the judge, “the mere existence of this meaning—in the terms in which it is published today—has the capacity to condition the behavior of those who share the language and to incite violence in any of its different forms.” He added that “the commitments assumed by the Argentine Republic and the conviction that must guide every magistrate regarding the protection of human rights lead to the ordering of the interruption of the massive and pernicious dissemination of a stereotypical image of the Jewish people, which incites to discrimination on religious grounds.”

With these arguments, the judge issued an international appeal addressed to Spain to order the RAE to suppress the fifth meaning of “Jew”. While this measure is being carried out, it established, at the local level, that the Argentine National Communications Entity must block the website of the Dictionary of the Spanish language the link to the definition of the word “Jew, a”. For now, the link is still active.

