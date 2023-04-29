Pepe Santoro, legend of Independiente, with the ‘influencer’ Santi Maratea. Santimaratea (Instagram)

Independiente de Avellaneda, one of the five great soccer players in Argentina, is drowning in a sea of ​​debt. The team owes a total of 20 million dollars, has been sanctioned by FIFA, abandoned by the president that the partners chose six months ago and is in the relegation places. To save the club from bankruptcy, the influencers Santiago Maratea launched a collection on Thursday in the style of the solidarity initiatives that have made him popular throughout the country. In less than 24 hours he has managed to raise more than a million dollars.

“Closer and closer to paying the debt with the America of Mexico,” Maratea wrote on Twitter this Friday along with the accumulated figure so far in the account opened to raise funds: 471,000,792. That multimillion-dollar sum in pesos shrinks to 1.01 million dollars due to the devaluation of the peso in the last two weeks. Given the difficulty of paying off the club’s total debt, the first step is to get rid of the most uncomfortable: the $5.7 million owed to the Mexican club América for the signing of Paraguayan left winger Cecilio Domínguez in 2019. In pesos, the debt amounts to 2,500 million.

Domínguez played only two seasons in Argentina and in 2021 he left the local competition to return to the Mexican league as part of the Santos Laguna squad. However, the confrontation between América and Independiente de Avellaneda continued between offices and courts. The Mexicans sued Red before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) and won the lawsuit. Faced with Independiente’s refusal to pay, FIFA sanctioned him by prohibiting him from hiring new players until the debt is paid off.

“This does not have a link with the leadership and, since it does not have it, it is useless to force it. I understand that the people of Independiente have many mixed feelings, mostly negative, with the leadership and this is for the fans,” Maratea said at a press conference on Thursday when reporting on the start of the collection.

The influencer, with 3.5 million followers on Instagram, published on his social networks four links to a payment platform to make transfers in pesos equivalent to 8.6 dollars, 17 dollars, 34 dollars and 68 dollars. The proceeds will go to a trust, outside the club’s administration, to settle the liabilities of the Avellaneda club.

This is the largest collection organized to date by this influencers 30 years old, who has previously raised funds for charitable causes such as endowments for the volunteer firefighters who fought the fires in Corrientes in 2022, children’s medical treatments and even hiring a charter flight so that 35 Argentine athletes and coaches could participate in the tournament South American Athletics Championships in Guayaquil in 2021.

The fans of the top winner of the Copa Libertadores de América, cradle of legends such as Ricardo Bochini, Sergio Kun Agüero and Diego Forlán, have turned to an initiative that has given them back their hopes. Hundreds of followers have proudly posted the donations made on their social networks.

“I am very pleased that all the fans are collaborating to get the club out of this situation”, tweeted Bochini. I am very proud to be part of Independiente. This is not something usual that is happening, but all united we will show the love we have for the Red. Eternally grateful”, added the idol of Independiente and world champion with the national team in 1986.

The initiative has even managed to cross the crack of the eternal rivalry between Independiente and Racing, clubs that have their stadiums just 200 meters from each other. José Chutruc, a former Racing soccer player, celebrated the fundraiser and reported that he had participated in it. Faced with the flood of criticism received from fans of the Academy, who came to ask him never to set foot on the field again, Chutruc published a video to justify his decision. “We have to rethink a lot of things as a society,” he warned. “Without Independiente there is no classic, without Independiente there is no emotion for Racing,” he said.

The challenge promoted by Maratea is enormous, but the confidence that it arouses contrasts with the discomfort of the Red’s followers with the last presidents of the club. Trucker leader Hugo Moyano took the reins of Independiente in 2014, when the team was already facing a severe economic crisis. Under his management, it worsened even more and his successor, the journalist Fabián Doman, jumped from the ship when he saw that it was sinking.

The club’s coach, Ricardo Zielinski, anticipated that both he and the rest of the coaching staff and the players will collaborate with the desire that Independiente get away from the eye of the storm and “return to normality as soon as possible.”

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.