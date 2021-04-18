The Argentine archer Joaquin Pucheta, who plays for the Macará club of the Ecuador soccer tournament, made the news this Saturday in the 1-0 victory over Orense for having been expelled after urinate behind the arch.

The match chronicle indicated that Pucheta went behind the billboards and urinated while the ball was in the opponent’s court. At that moment, the players and the technical staff of Orense complained to the referee Roberto Sánchez, who ended up taking a direct red from the goalkeeper.

Macará’s winning goal was the work of Segundo Portocarrero, who then had to put on his gloves to replace the Argentine in the last moments of the game.

“The goalkeeper was expelled for considering himself unsportsmanlike conduct“reported the newspaper Trade, which anticipated that the soccer player would face a sanction of three to six months according to the regulations of the Ecuadorian tournament.

Joaquín Pucheta, 28 years old, was born in Villa Angela, Chaco, and although he had a fleeting passage through the lower divisions of Boca Juniors, he was part of his career in Lanús. Then he went through the promotion clubs Tristán Suárez and Los Andes.

However, his debut as a professional was in Alvarado de Mar del Plata for the Argentina A tournament, to then go through Estudiantes de Caseros and All Boys before emigrating to Ecuador.

With the triumph of this Saturday, Macará was in fifth place in the championship led by Barcelona.

