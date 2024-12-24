With the arrival of the Christmas holidays, shopping centers and streets become the main shopping scene. The media takes advantage of this time to capture the festive spirit through reports, in which comical moments always arise that do not go unnoticed.

This is precisely what has happened in Argentina, where the unexpected (and quite macabre) Christmas wish that a girl has confessed on television is causing a lot of talk.

Live on the LN+ channel, a journalist was looking to collect Christmas stories in a shopping center. The attention was focused on a girl who, excited to appear on camera, did not hesitate to express her wishes. «What did you want to tell me? “I know you’re little, but what did you ask Santa Claus?” asked the chronicler, confident of receiving an answer in keeping with the festive atmosphere.

The response, however, left everyone speechless. The little girl responded firmly: “I asked that all the people I hate die.” The comment generated a moment of confusion in the broadcast, and the journalist, visibly surprised, could barely continue.









Reactions in the comments

The fragment quickly went viral on social networks, where reactions and memes quickly appeared. Many users have laughed at the situation, understanding that it is a ‘nice’ response from the young woman. However, on this occasion, many have reacted negatively.

«Worrying… She is too young and the expression she makes does not help», «She is obviously bullied at school and has just asked for help in a figurative sense», «I hope that girl has been with a responsible adult who takes note of the issue » or «Everyone making jokes but it is very sad that a girl expresses herself like that, what a divine family she must have…», are some of the most notable comments.