Daniela Carbone, the flight attendant arrested after spreading a bomb threat, at the Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires. RR SS

On May 21, Aerolíneas Argentinas flight AR1304 bound for Miami was preparing to depart from the Ezeiza airport when the pilot and a couple of company employees received a bomb threat. “Tell the captain that we planted three bombs on him in Miami. Stop screwing with politics and check the plane because they are going to fly into a thousand pieces”, they heard on the other end of the phone. The threat launched a security device that forced the plane to be searched from top to bottom and frightened the crew. After verifying that the threat was false, the flight left more than seven hours late. A week later, the details of the ongoing investigation read like something out of a soap opera.

This Sunday, the police arrested an airline stewardess, Daniela Carbone, 47, as the alleged author of the threat. She went to look for her by court order to the place where she had started everything, Ezeiza, the airport that is on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. The main hypothesis of justice is that she Carbone acted out of spite, as a way of taking revenge against one of the crew members of the aircraft with whom she had maintained a sentimental relationship until recently.

Carbone was summoned to testify this Tuesday before the judge in charge of a criminal case where she faces charges of public intimidation, obstruction of public services and aggravated coercion.

Investigators traced the origin of the intimidating audios to Carbone’s daughter’s prepaid cell phone, local media reported. The author of the threat used a popular program to distort her voice. Among her warnings, she told the pilot that she “knew what school” her daughters went to.

“left in shock to all her colleagues and to the people who knew her,” a former Aerolíneas Argentinas employee who had coincided on flights with Carbone recounted by phone. The crew of this company enjoys three days of rest at the destination of international flights, a benefit that is increasingly rare in the sector. According to the flight attendant’s companions, what would have unleashed her anger was finding out that her ex-partner was traveling with another woman to Miami and they would spend that period of time there together.

Aerolíneas Argentinas suffered a loss of more than a million dollars between the passenger evacuation operation and the rescheduling of the departure to Miami.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.