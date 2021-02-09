High quality wines, a wide and varied wine tourism route, excellent proposals for adventure tourism, good connectivity and infrastructure and an adequate reconditioning for post-pandemic tourism are some of the attributes that placed the province of Mendoza among the top 10 destinations in Latin America, according to the ranking produced by the prestigious American magazine Forbes.

Mendoza is the only Argentine destination included in this ranking of the 10 recommended places to visit in times of pandemic, a list shared with destinations in Mexico, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Brazil, the Dominican Republic and Colombia.

The editorial committee in charge of preparing the ranking ‘The 10 best tourist destinations in Latin America’ considered, among other aspects, the presence of the following criteria in the destinations analyzed: national and international health safety certifications; sanitary protocols; infrastructure adapted to the new reality; tourism innovation and connectivity.

The magazine highlighted the health security that the province offers, in addition to its tourist attractions, among which wine tourism, mountaineering and outdoor activities stand out. Photo: Telam

When highlighting the province and its attractions, Forbes pointed out: “The land of Malbec, at the foot of the imposing Aconcagua, is strengthened as Olympus for the enophiles of the whole world, by being part of the prestigious global network of the Great Wine Capitals (Great Wine Capitals). Mountain activities such as skiing, trekking, kayaking, horseback riding and bike rides complete the offer of this destination framed by the beauty of abundant vineyards ”.

The selection committee includes the editorial team of Forbes Life Latam and the following specialists from the global tourism industry: Virtuoso, Booking, Toucan Insights, The Leading Hotels of the World, Preferred Hotels & Resorts and the Center for Research and Tourism Competitiveness (Cicotur ) Anahuac ”, they explain in the note.

Zipline over the Los Reyunos dam in San Rafael, south of Mendoza. Photo: Turismo San Rafael

The top destinations in Latin America according to Forbes

1. Cancun, Mexico

2. Cartagena de Indias, Colombia

3. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

4. Mendoza, Argentina

5. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

6. Los Cabos, Mexico

7. Machu Picchu, Peru

8. San José, Costa Rica

9. Santiago, Chile

10. Mexico City