Although to complete the definitive list of a life it was said that you have to write a book, have a child and plant a tree, from an Argentine company they assure that the process is not complete without at least three trees per person. Effort is part of the biodiversity conservation of the region according to the UN guidelines to conserve biological resources.

Each Argentine produces 4.4 tons of carbon dioxide per year, This figure published by the World Bank shows only one of the contributions that the country makes to pollution. Hand in hand with this data, the monitoring of the Ministry of the Environment shows that the set of greenhouse gases produced per person in Argentina exceeds 8 tons.

Although planting trees is one of the ways to mitigate the damage, a national company found a way to help clean the air, create jobs and generate profits at the same time. From Let’s Be Bosques they offer people and companies the option of knowing exactly what is your carbon footprint and get closer to neutrality for a value similar to that charged by a taxi from Ezeiza to Vicente López.

On the private territory of the company in Tucumán, within the Selva de las Yungas area, the employees of Seamos Bosques are in charge of planting pink lapacho, tipa, jacaranda, walnut and cedar in an area that is mostly destined for monoculture of lemon or sugar to sell and export.

Trees can be bought or given away to reduce the carbon footprint

The land that is currently being worked had a vegetation degraded by the selective felling of trees more suitable to sell wood and its most recent owner decided to dedicate the space to give a new lung to the province.

Morena Rodríguez, biologist and coordinator of the Biodiversity program, explains that these native species create a stronger ecosystem not only for the other species of plants and animals that live there, but also for the community of El Cajón that better withstands the seasons of droughts and floods because they have trees that defend them from climate change.

How much does it cost to plant a tree

The price of the tree planted in the Yungas area is $ 1600 and with that a seed and tree preparation service is sold in a nursery until it grows enough to be transplanted into the forest.

For the first 5 years a monitoring service is offered to ensure that if it dies it will be replanted in another area to give it a new opportunity.

To become carbon neutral, Rodríguez explains, the average person needs to grow the trees they plant, and each one will be able to capture 3.5 tons of carbon dioxide in 24 years. Specifically, it is a bet on the future, and not all people are willing to pay for it.

Companies and mass events have different plans and they can be added from a vision of social responsibility. Under the conviction that what is not measured cannot be improved, corporate clients are shown what their carbon footprint is and they are given the opportunity to be more efficient in the expenditure of energy, transport and logistics so that the negative impact on the Earth does not worsen over time.

Native species depend on the variety of trees

Let’s be Bosques is not the only business that offers reforestation as a service, but it does want to innovate in the perception of caring for the environment and demonstrate that this type of work also makes a profit and generates employment.

Rodríguez details how the relationship between local workers and the forest changes when they formally join the care, a job that is maintained throughout the year and is not temporary like logging or harvesting: “In El Cajón people had water during the drought because there is a forest next to it that regulates it. If they see it they can transmit the message in other communities ”.

Look also



What animals live in the forest

The ecoregions of Argentina show different varieties of animal species, some better known as the puma or the capybara, but there are others that are only seen with camera traps.

Rodríguez details how he works in the knowledge of the native species of the Yungas area from the program he directs: “One of the main activities we do is putting camera traps in the forest which is a non-invasive way of being able to know the biodiversity. This is particularly for medium and large mammals and at this time we were able to see ocelot, greater ferret, mayuato and jaguarundí ”.

Making known which species live in the native forest helps to value the native fauna and protect the areas that are currently in danger.

With camera traps, native fauna is discovered

“In general all the forests of Argentina need a lot of conservation and a lot of protection, ”says Rodríguez. For example, the area of ​​El Espinal, in Córdoba, surrounds the province of Buenos Aires and is described as a drier ecoregion but still has a lot of diversity. Among its great threats, the Secretary of the Environment of Córdoba cites clearing.

The phenomenon has an explanation that is related to the economy of the area: “It was greatly degraded because it is the most productive area in terms of agriculture and livestock, so there is very little true remaining spinal forest,” explains Morena Rodríguez.

As a biologist, she knows which areas are in danger and also the reasons: “There were fires that are attributed to man to have land or livestock or because a land directly peeled is better sold than with forest or shrubs, but on the other hand, as in Tucumán there was an incredible drought, these droughts with a little fire aggravate the fire ”.

Look also



Why are trees important

Bay leaf that accompanies sauces and family meals too It is the product of a native species of Tucumán. Before they end up on the table of a family in Patagonia, in their natural habitat they grow on several trunks of a single tree along with plants that rely on the laurel to reproduce.

The same tree, Rodríguez details, is a house for birds that feed on its fruits and around it grow the fungi that are related to it under the ground, and on the outside they generate the necessary humidity for them to grow. mosses and lichens that also collaborate in the production of oxygen and they are home to microscopic species.

Workers’ relationship with the forest changes when they take care of it and do not cut it down

The greater the variety of trees that exist in an ecosystem, the healthier the space: “Where there is a monoculture of pine, if something dies, everything dies. With biodiversity there is greater plasticity to revive if there is a disease”.

In addition to the life of animals, plants and trees favor the daily life of humans: “They provide food but also medicine that today we take in pill form, but inside there are plants.”

Look also

