Based in San Francisco, Córdoba, and with its bases in Neuquén, Buenos Aires and Brazil, AXION SA grows in the face of the socioeconomic context and bets on more: Since September last year, the different work areas began to go through a stage of changes, in order to digitize the company to meet the established objectives: measure economic variables, lead the digital transformation, satisfy the client, strengthen the synergy between actors and promote the development of business culture.

From Argentine capitals and with more than 20 international destinations, AXION SA is dedicated to the manufacture and commercialization of elevators and hydrocranes It is also the official representative of the EFFER brand, Italian cranes that are designed for larger jobs. The entity is part of the Micrón Fresar group born 50 years ago in our country.

The executive coordinator of the company, Elio Cavicchia, referred to the work plan for this 2021: “This is going to be a suitable year to reach the objectives that we set ourselves as a company. In addition to the internal work that is required, there are three fundamental points to fulfill them: first, it will be a year with greater restrictions in the internationalization process, which will help to increase the volume of sales of products produced locally in the domestic market; second, the construction business will continue to reactivate, as well as the sale and delivery of trucks; third, we have pricing strategies and equipment availability that will allow us to be more competent in the market. “

In addition, Cavicchia stressed that in 2021 the incorporation of the “BRX” model will be carried out, a new elevator that will help to achieve the proposed goals. There are also launch plans for two new equipment models that are in line with customer satisfaction.

The company is very optimistic in 2021 to meet all its goals.

Currently, the San Francisco entity has representation throughout the country through its commercial advisers, covering each region. It should be noted that, with regard to foreign trade, the proportion of turnover reaches 50% of the total.

Regarding this last point and related to one of its main objectives, such as customer satisfaction, Cavicchia commented that the division of the sales area into standardized AXION (AXN) and customized AXION (AXC) “will allow constant and specific monitoring with each client, from the first consultation to the after-sales or the sale of spare parts. It is a key point for us to be much closer to them ”.

Finally, the executive coordinator made reference to the transition stage that the company is going through in terms of its culture. “AXION always had a family culture, and it was excellent to implement it because the decisions made thus far have always helped to achieve the desired results. In this new stage, each work area will have its own professional autonomy. However, we are creating an optimal working environment in parallel between all areas to face the challenges together and seek efficient solutions ”, concluded Cavicchia.