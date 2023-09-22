EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

As you cross the threshold of Romina Palma’s workshop, you see umbrellas. Many. There is a cardboard box with some dilapidated parts: the rods that were supposed to protect from the wind came out of their channel and the fabrics appear wrinkled like an unmade bed. The skeletons of once useful objects. After the hallway, there is a room with threads, machines, clothes racks… Production climate.

In 2020, in the middle of the pandemic, the designer created umbrella catcher, a venture dedicated to making pilots, jackets and ponchos from the reuse of discarded umbrellas. A few years before, tests began with the manufacture of bags and pilots for pets. It all arose in the community work of the Social Sewing Club, a place he founded dedicated to community environmental education through the textile trade.

“The project was born from a model known as biomimetics. That is, look at the environment, see what is available and what can be produced to generate solutions. We began to see that after the storms, umbrellas appeared lying in the street, which often ended up in landfills or blocking sewers. Imagine the amount that can appear if this city has 48 neighborhoods,” says Palma, while preparing some garments that will be part of the Puro Diseño Fair, the most important designer design meeting in Argentina.

In the first months of the project, they came through donations from individuals, from a campaign to collect discarded umbrellas on public roads. Then, coordination began with Mobile Green Points, vans from the Government of the city of Buenos Aires that collect special waste such as electronic scrap, batteries and used vegetable oil, among other materials.

“They make the collection in the different neighborhoods and bring it to us once a month. That alleviates a lot of logistics, which for several years we did on our own. Before this project, there was no instance of recycling these materials. It is a resource that is available and can be transformed into something else,” Palma expands.

Romina Palma in her workshop. Silvina Frydlewsky

Since the beginning of the project, Cazaparaguas recycled about a thousand umbrellas, according to the designer’s estimate. They market their products at fairs and through their networks. Once they receive the material, they wash, condition and prepare it for cutting the fabric, which will be used for the garments. The parts that are not used, such as rods and plastic components, are given to the city’s urban reclaimers. About three umbrellas are used to make a jacket. The rest of the materials used also have a sustainable route. “The garments are made mainly of umbrella fabrics, except for the lining due to the resistance of the garment. “We look for sustainable suppliers that provide us with fabrics recovered from production waste from other brands,” he said about the process, which involves a textile waste network, lens companies (they make the accessories with their acrylics) and another biomaterials company for the packaging.

A jacket of umbrella catcher It has a market price slightly higher than that of large brands that are in shopping centers. “I always make the difference between what is expensive and what is expensive. Expensive is something that doesn’t go anywhere, that impacts the planet. Our cost involves a great process and a value chain of many people participating, mainly, women in the social economy. That’s valuable. It cannot cost the same as a jacket from a factory that bought the fabric in China, had it cut by the thousands, paid two cents, and hired locked-up children or women as labor.”

As if it were a long, multicolored fiber, one of the materials he uses for his clothes, the conversation with Palma takes different forms. It goes from jackets to the useful life of umbrellas, which increasingly last less “and are purposely made to break.” Another point that he points out is the need for greater support from the state in fiscal matters for this type of venture. “We don’t have any tax exemption. That is, we pay the same taxes as people who bring garbage. We work with locally collected material, with processes that we design and investing in another productive development matrix.”

Matías Prol, member of the Argentine Triple Impact Chamber (CATIA), agrees with Palma and points out the need for concrete financing opportunities, even more so in a context of economic crisis such as the one Argentina is experiencing, which accumulates inflation of 113% year-on-year. . “Tax benefits or access to credit at real rates, which an entrepreneur can access, are necessary. It is not possible to do so at rates higher than 100%. Although it launches Non-Refundable Contribution (ANR) programs, the state does not have a policy of support for triple impact companies, which carry out innovative projects with social and environmental impact,” said the chamber member who has 41 associated ventures and carries out a mapping of almost 200 projects throughout the country.

Romina Palma makes a garment in her workshop. Silvina Frydlewsky

Carolina Theler, general director of Environmental Policy and Strategy of the City of Buenos Aires, recognizes the work of Cazaparaguas and other ventures that use materials that do not have an easy destination. “Textile material is complicated because it has no market to be recycled. The fabrics must go through a unraveling process, but the fibers are not cotton but synthetic. So, they end up in the trash as waste,” said the official.

“Instead of going through recycling processes,” he adds, “projects like Umbrella Catcher reuse the material without a chemical process. We seek to strengthen the circuit of material reuse and the circular economy, so that entrepreneurs can access their raw materials. It is a priority that this waste does not end up in the trash.”

He also said that the city must improve on an important issue: the circulation of single-use plastic. “We have to continue legislating and working with productive sectors so that they can update and adapt.”

Romina Palma arranges the rack with the clothes that will go to the Puro Diseño Fair, which last year already awarded her in the Best Sustainable Product category. She poses for a photo with one of her pilots standing next to her and opening a broken umbrella in her workshop. And she laughs at the superstition that suggests not doing it indoors because it brings bad luck. She talks about everything she invested in Umbrella Catcher. “It wasn’t just in commercial and fashion terms. It is regenerative culture because with our clothes we reveal and show a whole great cultural chain of clothing consumption,” she says. And she thinks about the future of her project and her country.

When asked how she imagines the future, the entrepreneur is encouraged to dream. “I would like Zazaparaguas to be a way to think about circular economy strategies that are true. These are not individual, commercial and private issues but rather a community value. I would like a country that generates wealth and employment through a lot of jobs. “I would like there to be a national umbrella that can be repaired many times and that is biodegradable.”