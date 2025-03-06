03/05/2025



Updated 03/06/2025 at 02: 51h.





The reason why many people They move to live in Spain It is to find a better standard of living, where there is a balance between working and personal life. However, what a priori may seem like a dream, in some cases it becomes a true challenge for the foreigner that reaches our country full of illusions.

Valeriaa Argentina who lives in Barcelona since 2021 has told his experience through a video posted on his account Tiktok (@_estreshada_). “Three years after arriving in Spain, my experience as a single mother,” he advances at the beginning of the video.

Valeria says that she separated from the father of her two daughters six years ago and, in 2021, she decided to move to Spain with them to find “A better future”. However, a year earlier, he already tried to move to our country, after achieving permission from the father, but could not do it because of the closure of borders caused by the pandemic.

A year later, Valeria finally moved to Spain with her two daughters and her parents, before the end of the period of the permission granted by the girls’ father. «The two came help me with my daughters to workto be able to get ahead and see if I achieved this change that wanted life with more security and more work, ”explains the Argentine woman.









Your experience living in Spain

It is not the first time that Valeria lives in Spain. In 2001 The woman, with 12 years, moved with her parents due to the economic crisis that Argentina was hitting. However, the situation of our country was very different then, according to Argentina: «My dad worked only in construction. It was doing very well. There was a lot of work. There were not as many immigrants as now».

With very high expectations, Valeria believed that she could “work the same” as his father and that “he was going to win the same as him.” However, not having studies or a profession made its future work in Spain complicated. «I did not start in the same way, and Nor is the situation in Spain the same as in 2001», He says.

In addition, Valeria has encountered an important setback. He Father’s permission From his daughters he won in December 2021, a month after his arrival in our country: “Now I can only stay in Spain, I can’t move.”

In this sense, two years ago that Valeria has open a judicial case to get the single -parent card. “It would allow me for rent, for the dining room of my daughters and for extracurricular activities, as well as being able to access the houses and the officials of official protection housing with priority.”

However, Valeria cannot get the single -parent card that would give him these economic benefits because he does not have the authorization of his daughters’ father. «In Spain things seem easier, but They are more difficult than in Argentina», Reflects.

«In Spain things are not achieved as easy as one believes. One comes with all the illusion that things will be achieved, that if the father is far, better … but it is not so. They don’t create everything they tell them», Says Valeria, who says that, at first, they did not let their daughters score at school.

Valeria continues to fight “because the father gives me something for my daughters, who never gave it to me, and I suppose it will be so until they are of legal age.” “Life is difficult,” laments Argentina, which ensures that at this time living in Spain “I can say that I did nothing, just separate my family (…) I work all day, it only reaches me for rent and just for food».

«They are not believed that this is the first world Because far from all that, ”says Valeria, who wishes to” be able to get ahead to be able to move my daughters forward. ” “If I had to go back, to come back with some battle won,” he ends up saying.