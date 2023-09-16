Archival footage also shows ice cream sales at the station, newspaper vending machines and crowds of passengers.

According to data from open sources, the first section of the capital’s metro was opened for public use on May 1, 1935. At that time, only 13 stations were operating – Sokolniki, Krasnoselskaya, Komsomolskaya, Krasnye Vorota, Kirovskaya (now Chistye Prudy), Dzerzhinskaya (now Lubyanka), Okhotny Row”, “Lenin Library”, “Palace of Soviets” (now – “Kropotkinskaya”), “Park of Culture”, “Comintern Street” (now – “Alexandrovsky Garden”), “Arbatskaya” and “Smolenskaya”. Today there are 241 of them.

The fare at that time was 50 kopecks.

