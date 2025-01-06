Buying a flat or a house is something that today is only within the reach of a few. The prices have skyrocketed in recent years, which has made being an owner a real impossibility. Furthermore, it seems that the situation will not improve in 2025. Experts predict that “continue to rise above inflation.”

In Spain, the average house price stands at 2,244 euros, according to a report prepared by the Idealista portal with data from November 2024. A most discouraging figure if compared to the previous year, as it has increased almost 11 points.

In Madrid the panorama is even worse. It is about the autonomous community worst stop. The average price per square meter amounts to 3,712 euros, well above the national average. In the capital this increase is even more notable, since the average cost per square meter reaches 4,891 euros.

Despite these numbers, the architect Edu Saz assures that there are neighborhoods in Madrid where you can acquire acceptable properties for 400,000 euros. Specifically, the professional has published a video in which he talks about some who are within the M-30.









The homes you can buy in Madrid for 400,000 euros, according to an architect

Edu Saz He says he has realized that housing is one of the biggest concerns of the people around him. For this reason, he has indicated what can be done in the real estate market in Madrid with 400,000 euros. «I’m going to show you the best ones I’ve found. In new construction we can simply access the cheapest of each promotionwhich are studios of 35 square meters, 45 or something like that,” he says.

Firstly, the architect shows a new construction apartment located on Infanta Mercedes Street, in the Tetouan district. It has a price of 350,000 euros and its characteristics are the following: 40 square meters, one bedroom, exterior ground floor with elevator and garage included. The expert warns that if you look at the plan, the useful interior surface area is reduced to 34 square meters.

Afterwards, Saz shows a study which caught his attention at first, but did not convince him. You would have to pay a total of 360,000 euros for 68 square meters and it is an exterior bass. In this case, it is located in Ramón de Aguinaga, in the neighborhood Watercress Fountain.

The architect gives more examples of similar homes, but in other parts of the city. The options that stand out are Guindalera and Valdeacederas.

On the other hand, Saz states that There are more possibilities in the second-hand market. to buy a property in better conditions for 400,000 euros. The expert has found one in Valdezarza (310,000 euros), although it indicates that reform would be necessary. To this list add one in Valdeaceras (300,000 euros), one in Imperial (310,000 euros) and another in Palace (310,000 euros).

After finishing his search, the professional reflected on the situation in the real estate sector. «Prices have risen so much that what you can find with 400,000 euros at the beginning of 2024 changes a lot than at the beginning of 2025. People go to the outskirts of the cities», he concludes.