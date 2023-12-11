An Arab woman tried to prevent her husband from going out to spend the night, which aroused his anger and he assaulted her by beating her. She reported him to the police, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution, which charged him with assaulting his wife and referred him to the misdemeanor court, which ruled in the first instance to convict him and fine him 5,000 dirhams.

The victim stated in the Public Prosecution’s investigations that she was in her home with her husband when the problem occurred, noting that she had been married to him for more than ten years, and that she had children with him, but that they had repeated arguments together and that he assaulted her several times.

She added that he was on his way to go out to spend the night on the day of the incident, but she prevented him, so he grabbed her forcefully, pushed her, and beat her, which prompted her to file a report against him at the police station.

For his part, the husband said during the Public Prosecution’s investigations that his wife wanted a divorce and was causing problems with him, and while they were in the house together, he wanted to leave, but she tried to prevent him, so a verbal argument broke out between them, and she hit him and cursed him, and she insisted that he not leave, so he took the house key from her hand. He had to force her away from the door so that he could leave, then he had to bring her back inside the house again after she left behind him, and he was later surprised that she had filed a report against him.

The husband pleaded maliciously to the accusation made by his wife, but the court did not respond to him because it was satisfied with the evidence. It used clemency with him and ruled to fine him in absentia an amount of 10,000 dirhams. He opposed the ruling in absentia, and the court amended the fine in his presence to 5,000 dirhams.