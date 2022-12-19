The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled obligating an Arab person (the defendant) to pay his sister (the plaintiff) an amount of 20,114,500 Kuwaiti dinars or its equivalent in Emirati dirhams, obliging him to compensate the plaintiff in the amount of 10 thousand dirhams, and obliged him to pay fees and expenses, because it was proven that he had received the amount from his sister (the plaintiff). By a bank transfer to buy a property in an Arab country, but he got the money for himself.

The plaintiff stated in the lawsuit statement that she and the defendant are siblings, and that during her period of work in the State of Kuwait, she sent the defendant, by a bank transfer, an amount of 20,114,500 Kuwaiti dinars, while he was in their country, with the aim of buying a property for the plaintiff, but the defendant did not abide by the implementation of what was agreed upon. He took the amount for himself unjustly, which prompted the plaintiff to file this lawsuit to rule on the aforementioned requests, and she submitted a document for her claim (a copy of the bank transfer), demanding that the defendant pay her an amount of 20,114,500 Kuwaiti dinars or their equivalent in Emirati dirhams at 240,000 Dirhams and interest at the rate of 12% from the date of the judicial claim, with obligating him to pay the plaintiff compensation in the amount of 50,000 dirhams for the material and moral damages incurred by the plaintiff, and obliging him to pay fees and expenses.

The dispute was presented to the case preparation office, and the plaintiff’s attorney was contacted, and he submitted an explanatory memorandum. The defendant also attended and submitted a memorandum explaining the nature of the relationship and partnership between him and the plaintiff, adhering that he had delivered the amount to another person at the request of the plaintiff, and presented a portfolio of documents in the meantime. The plaintiff adhered to her requests contained in the case sheet, and accordingly the supervising judge decided to refer the case to this court after completing its preparation.

And the court decided to direct the complementary oath to the plaintiff in the following form: (I swear by God, the Most High, the Great, that the sums transferred to the defendant’s account, totaling 20,114,500 Kuwaiti dinars, were for the purpose of assigning the defendant personally to buy a property for me in ……, and that I did not ask him, neither myself nor Through a third party, the amount was handed over to …………, and that the defendant’s obligation is still preoccupied with me with the value of that transfer, and God is a witness to what I say), and in the same session, communication took place remotely with the plaintiff, and the court directed her to complete the oath, so she swore As stated above.

The court stated that it is decided, according to the text of Article (62) of the Law of Evidence, that “the judge, in any case of the case, may direct the complementary oath of his own accord to any of the litigants in order to base his judgment on the merits of the case or on the value of what he rules.” It is settled in the judiciary that the trial court is not obligated to take any of the investigation procedures in the case or answer any request – including addressing the official or unofficial authorities – when it finds in the case papers enough to form its belief.

The court said: “Whereas it was proven from the papers that the plaintiff transferred the amount of 20,114,500 Kuwaiti dinars to the defendant through a bank transfer, and the plaintiff stated that the amounts transferred to the defendant were for the purpose of buying a property for her in her country, and the defendant acknowledged receiving the value of the bank transfer, but he He insisted that he had handed it over to another person at the request of the plaintiff without providing evidence of that, and the court completed the evidence of the validity of the lawsuit with the oath of the complementary plaintiff, which she swore in the aforementioned form, and then the evidence was available in the lawsuit that she was entitled to the amount in question, and the lawsuit is before The defendant is valid and established, and the plaintiff must respond to her request and eliminate the defendant for the aforementioned amount, without the claimed interest due to the lack of the requirements for its entitlement. .

And she added: “And about the request for compensation in the amount of 50,000 dirhams, and when the defendant’s mistake was proven by unjustly appropriating the amount owned by the plaintiff and not fulfilling his promise to her, the plaintiff suffered damage represented in the loss she missed in terms of gain and the loss that she suffered as a result of not benefiting from the aforementioned amount Then the court estimates the compensation due to the plaintiff at 10,000 dirhams, and considers that this amount is sufficient to compensate for all the damages incurred by it, while obligating the defendant to pay fees and expenses, including attorney fees.