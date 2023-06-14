A person holding the nationality of an Arab country was surprised by his wife going out in front of him with a strange man from a hotel, and getting into his car, so he went to the vehicle to make sure that it was indeed his wife, but the driver ran over his foot with the car before leaving with the woman, which prompted the victim to file a complaint against them.

The Dubai Public Prosecution charged them with improving the sin and endangering the life of the victim, but they denied doing so, and the first accused said that he did not know the woman, and that he was surprised by her riding his car, and asking him to leave quickly for fear of her husband.

After the case was considered by the Misdemeanor Court, it ruled the defendants guilty, and punished the woman with a fine of 5,000 dirhams, and the man with a fine of 10,000 dirhams.

report

In detail, the facts of the case stated, according to the court’s certainty, and its conscience reassured him, that a communication was received from the Dubai Police Operations Room about a problem with the parking of a hotel, and by moving to the place, the complainant who stated that he was married to the woman (the second accused) was seen, and while While he was in the place, he saw her going out with a stranger, and getting into his vehicle with him, so he went to them, but the first accused moved by car, ran over his foot, causing a traumatic injury, and fled with the second accused.

By checking the plate number of the vehicle, it was found that it belonged to the accused who was seized, while a police witness stated that he had checked the surveillance cameras, and the woman was seen sitting with her friend in a restaurant. Billiards.” The woman joined him and spoke to him, then left the place, and the first man left minutes later, heading to his vehicle.

knowledge

The witness said that the woman followed him at the vehicle, spoke to him a little near the driver’s window, then went up to the car, after which the victim came and stood near the car, so the driver moved backwards, then left the place, pointing out that the cameras did not show whether Whether the victim was trampled or not.

He added that it is clear from the cameras that there is no previous acquaintance between the first accused and the second accused, because they did not speak to each other immediately after they sat down, and the recording did not indicate whether the woman got into the vehicle as soon as she saw the victim, because the latter reached them seconds after she got on.

denial

For his part, the first accused denied the accusation attributed to him, stating that he was in the hotel on the day of the incident, to charge his car, then he left after the charging was over, and the second accused came to him inquiring about the specifications of his vehicle, then he was surprised by her entering the car, and asking him to leave The place quickly so you don’t get hurt.

He said that he saw the victim at this moment standing in front of the driver’s front window, and knocking on it, so he left quickly, then the accused called her friend, and asked her to wait for her on Emirates Road, so he drove her there, without having any relationship or previous knowledge of her.

By asking the accused, she, in turn, denied the accusation attributed to her, stating that she was accompanied by her friend for dinner, and when they went out, she saw the accused standing near the main door, called her, so she went to him, and asked her if she was a trainee in the hotel, then she saw her husband, so she was afraid of him and went up to the vehicle, and asked the first accused to leave the place, so he left without shocking the victim.

counts

After examining the case, the Dubai Misdemeanor Court confirmed its satisfaction with the evidence of conviction against the defendants, and decided to punish the first with a fine of 10,000 dirhams for the two counts of improving the sin and endangering the life of the victim, while the second accused was punished with a fine of 5,000 dirhams.

• The court fined the woman 5,000 dirhams, and the man 10,000 dirhams.