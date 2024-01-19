The Court of Cassation in Dubai overturned a ruling issued by a court of first instance, and upheld by the Court of Appeal, convicting an accused of the nationality of an Arab country of seizing an amount of 500,000 dirhams in a fraudulent manner, and punishing him with six months imprisonment, fining him the value of the amount, and deporting him from the country.

The accused was punished before the Misdemeanor Court on charges of embezzling funds given to him in trust, to the detriment of the rightful owner. He appealed the ruling before the Court of Appeal, but it rejected the appeal on the merits and upheld the initial ruling. He appealed the ruling before the Court of Cassation, which overturned the ruling and returned the case to appeal on charges of Seizing someone else’s money in a fraudulent manner in order to try him before a different body.

[email protected]