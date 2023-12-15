An Arab person tricked himself out of Dubai Airport with a forged travel visa in order to realize his dream of immigrating to Europe. However, an employee specializing in aviation affairs at the airport thwarted his plan at the door of the plane, when he suspected that the visa for which he had paid the forger an amount of $7,000 was not valid.

The accused was referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, which charged him with two counts of participating with another unknown person in forging an unofficial document, and using the document by submitting it to an aviation employee, and the Dubai Misdemeanor Court punished him with a fine and deportation from the country. The details of the case, as confirmed by the court and reassured by it, and stated in the Public Prosecution’s investigations, stated that the accused agreed with another fugitive to forge a Belgian residence card so that he could use it to immigrate to France.

The case papers indicated that the accused presented the forged card to the relevant employee despite his knowledge that it was forged, but the employee became suspicious of it and asked him if the card was authentic, and he replied that it was so as far as he knew, but it was proven through examination that it was completely forged. When the accused was questioned during the Public Prosecution’s investigations, he stated that he wanted to immigrate to France, but due to the difficulty of obtaining a residence visa from his country, he decided to resort to a fugitive counterfeiter to help him obtain what would facilitate his entry there, and he paid him an amount of 7,000 dollars, and provided him with With his personal photo and information, he then obtained residency.

The accused retracted his statements before the court, denying that he knew that it was a fake card, but he admitted to trying to use it to leave through Dubai Airport. After examining the case, the court stated in the merits of its ruling that it is sufficient to prove the crime of forgery or participation in it for the court to be confident that it has obtained it from the circumstances and circumstances of the case, and that the criminal intent in the crime of forgery is achieved by the perpetrator’s intention to change the truth in the document intended to be used for the purpose for which the truth was changed. Likewise, the material element in the crime of using a forged document is achieved by simply presenting a paper that is in itself forged in a way that is punishable by law, and proving the offender’s contribution in committing this crime inevitably indicates his knowledge of the forgery of the document that he was entrusted with using. The court affirmed its confidence in the evidence in this case, and what the accused decided in the evidentiary records and investigations of the Public Prosecution, that he was able to obtain the forged residence card from a person in exchange for $7,000, without asking the person who provided him with it about the authenticity of that card, which the Federal Authority’s report concluded. The identity and nationality are completely forged, and accordingly, the elements of both crimes are met against the accused, and the court rules to convict him, fine him an amount of 3,000 dirhams, and deport him from the country. The accused paid the visa forger $7,000.