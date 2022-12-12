The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance, convicting an Arab man and fining him 3,000 dirhams, for threatening his wife by throwing her from the balcony in front of their children.

According to the details of the incident, according to the court’s certainty, and her conscience reassured him, that the victim was in her house when the husband became angry with her, following a dispute between them, and threatened her, saying: “By God, the Lord of the Kaaba is with a knot from the balcony.”

The victim stated in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that her husband threatened to throw her from the balcony in front of their children, indicating that it was not the first time that he had done so.

While their son testified in the police inference report and the prosecution investigations, that his father threatened his mother repeatedly, and had previously told him that he would pay 20,000 to his friend to beat her, and he also threatened her in the matter of the lawsuit by throwing her from the balcony.

When asked by the accused during the trial, he denied the charge against him, and justified the communication as malicious as a result of marital disputes, denying that he had threatened to throw his wife from the balcony.

For its part, the court stated in the reasoning behind the ruling that it is legally established that every statement that disturbs the victim, instills terror in himself, or creates fear in him of a danger intended to be inflicted against himself or his money, is a threat that is punishable, whether in writing or orally, without Requiring that the threat be accompanied by a request.

Concerning the defense of malicious accusation due to the existence of family disputes, the court stated that this defense is one of the aspects of defense that does not require an explicit response from the court, confirming its confidence in the evidence, considering that what the accused raises in this regard has no place.

While the court considered that the accused should be given a measure of clemency, given the circumstances and circumstances of the case, and decided to fine him 3,000 dirhams.